Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc (MFLS LN)

Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc: Net Asset Value(s)



01-Jul-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.3539 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2300 CODE: MFLS LN ISIN: LU1810006780



