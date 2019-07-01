Log in
Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

07/01/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc (MFLS LN)
Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

01-Jul-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.3539

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2300

CODE: MFLS LN

ISIN: LU1810006780
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: MFLS LN
Sequence No.: 11949
EQS News ID: 834163

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
