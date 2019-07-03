Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc (MFLS LN)

Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc: Net Asset Value(s)



03-Jul-2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - USD-Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.7763 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2300 CODE: MFLS LN ISIN: LU1810006780



