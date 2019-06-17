Log in
Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

0
06/17/2019 | 04:05am EDT

Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN)
Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

17-Jun-2019 / 09:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.8666

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1127000

CODE: USIG LN

ISIN: LU1285959703
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: USIG LN
Sequence No.: 10350
EQS News ID: 825511

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825511&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
