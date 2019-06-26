Log in
Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

0
06/26/2019 | 04:45am EDT

Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN)
Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

26-Jun-2019 / 10:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.818

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1127000

CODE: USIG LN

ISIN: LU1285959703
ISIN: LU1285959703
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: USIG LN
Sequence No.: 11413
EQS News ID: 831213

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=831213&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
