Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

0
07/01/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN)
01-Jul-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.2521

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1127000

CODE: USIG LN

ISIN: LU1285959703
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: USIG LN
Sequence No.: 11946
EQS News ID: 834157

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
