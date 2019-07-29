Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

M&A, weaker pound thrust FTSE 100 to 11-month high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:50am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose to its highest in nearly a year on Monday, as shares of Just Eat and London Stock Exchange rallied on deal-related news, while exporter stocks benefited from a weaker pound amid heightened 'no-deal' Brexit fears.

The main index surged almost 1% by 0815 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shrugged off steep losses in shares of Sports Direct and corporate services company Sanne Group, as well as a drop in the pound, to advance 0.4%.

Just Eat soared 25% to 796.4 pence, on track for its best day ever, after agreeing to an all-share deal with rival Takeaway.com for an implied value of 731 pence a share.

"The deal gives Just Eat and its interim CEO the perfect exit, whilst also creating a company with the scale and strength to take on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Amazon," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

London Stock Exchange surged nearly 15% to an all-time high after the company confirmed late on Friday it was in talks to buy financial data analytics provider Refinitiv Holdings for $27 billion, including debt.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

The FTSE 100 handily outperformed the broader European market, which was held back by weak earnings. Investors were also tentative ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

With the rate cut an almost foregone conclusion, the broader sentiment is more likely to be determined by whether the central bank drops hints of further policy easing.

Exporter stocks also supported the FTSE 100 as sterling slipped on fears that Britain could crash out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31, as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government was "turbo-charging" no-deal preparations.

On the mid-cap index, Sports Direct slipped 10% after its delayed results statement showed annual core earnings fell due to problems integrating House of Fraser and as it warned it could face a 674 million euro tax bill from Belgium.

Asset and corporate services company Sanne Group plummeted more than 31%, on course for its worst day ever, after cutting its annual earnings and margin forecast.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.56% 1943.05 Delayed Quote.29.34%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JUST EAT PLC 24.65% 794.6 Delayed Quote.8.32%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 14.77% 6514 Delayed Quote.39.64%
SANNE GROUP PLC -28.06% 544 Delayed Quote.29.43%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -8.48% 215.6 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
TAKEAWAY.COM 3.71% 87.1 Delayed Quote.42.09%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 4.34% 92.74 Delayed Quote.40.66%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.58% 44.52 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:24aGlobal Stocks Waver as Trade Talks Set to Resume
DJ
05:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
04:59aEUROPE : Merger cheer, Sanofi lift European shares; Fed in focus
RE
04:50aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : M&A, weaker pound thrust FTSE 100 to 11-month high
RE
04:50aGlobal Stocks Waver as Trade Talks Set to Resume
DJ
04:23aGlobal Stocks Waver as Trade Talks Set to Resume
DJ
07/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/27Earnings Push Stocks To Records -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
4AVANGRID INC : EXCLUSIVE: First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag due to fishing-industry concerns
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group