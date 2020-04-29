Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M Financial Group Licenses FAST Software to Enable New Digital Ecosystem for Member Firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

FAST, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, announced today that M Financial Group has licensed FAST software to help provide innovative products to its Member Firms and their clients. M Financial, a leading distributor of life insurance products and services, will use FAST software to generate additional growth opportunities by developing and offering unique product solutions.

The software, hosted by FAST, will serve as a key component of M Financial’s plan to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance the experience of its Member Firms and customers.

“M Financial has a sophisticated market and needed a platform that could quickly incubate and launch products across M’s Partner Carriers while creating a fully digitized platform,” said Wes Thompson, President and CEO of M Financial. “FAST will support our transformation initiatives and provide the necessary functionality to meet our objectives. FAST’s flexible architecture and continual upgrade approach made it a clear choice as our platform for the future.”

Carl Peterson, Chairman of M’s Product Development Group, stated, “This partnership will enable us to further differentiate our innovative Member Firm and client experience. Our producers and clients expect an exceptional level of service.”

“FAST is excited to work with M Financial, enabling them to autonomously and proactively address the needs of their Member Firms,” said Tom Famularo, Managing Director of FAST. “At FAST, we continue to prove that our platform enables our clients, be they insurers or distributors, to meet their customers’ needs in significantly more efficient and creative ways.”

Verisk, which acquired FAST in December, has developed a suite of solutions that apply advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning to current and emerging data sources. The solutions are designed to transform existing workflows in life insurance underwriting, life and pension analytics, claim insights, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling.

About M Financial

With 146 Member Firms in 36 states and the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation’s leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M’s network of independent insurance, investment, and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high net worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies. For more information, visit mfin.com.

About FAST

FAST, which stands for “Flexible Architecture, Simplified Technology,” is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business and a leading provider of end-to-end software for the life insurance and annuity markets. FAST, located in Iselin, N.J., provides a SaaS suite of out-of-the-box components that life insurers can use to quickly enhance or replace their legacy systems. To learn more about FAST, visit fasttechnology.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit verisk.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pRetail TouchPoints Launches ‘Retail Reset'
GL
02:16pDUKE ENERGY : Foundation provides funds to Indiana K-12 education organizations during COVID-19 crisis
PR
02:16pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet
PR
02:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Phoenix Tree Holdings, Ltd. (DNK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:15pAmerican Creek Announces Postponement of Filing of 2019 Annual Financial Statements
NE
02:14pShuttered salons, nail bars cast pall on Coty beauty sale - sources
RE
02:13pOPPENHEIMER : Connecting-Caring During Covid-19
PU
02:12pLONDON BRENT OIL : Why all eyes will be on the expiry of Brent oil futures this week
RE
02:12pMLL CAPITAL : Continues Medical Office Portfolio Expansion
BU
02:11pHBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group