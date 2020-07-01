M Health Fairview : and Partners Honored With the Most ‘Top Doctors' in Twin Cities

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine recognizes 403 providers from across the system as Top Doctors of 2020

M Health Fairview and its partners are proud to announce 403 doctors across the system have been recognized as “Top Doctors” this year by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine – more than any other healthcare organization in the Twin Cities.

Each year, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine publishes a comprehensive list of Top Doctors in the Twin Cities. And year after year, doctors from Fairview, M Physicians, and the independent clinics in the network rank among the best.

“All of our doctors have demonstrated their exceptional commitment to our communities time and again during the COVID-19 pandemic this year,” said Mark Welton, MD, Fairview chief medical officer. “To see their compassion, hard work, and expertise reflected in this recognition is a remarkable honor.”

Top Doctors are nominated by their fellow physicians, who are asked which doctors they would choose if they or a loved one were seeking medical care. From there, candidates are grouped into dozens of specialties and evaluated on many factors including peer recognition, professional achievement, extensive research and disciplinary history. Each year, the doctors who acquired the highest total points from the surveys, research and a blue-ribbon review panel are named to the list.

“Being selected by your peers as a Top Doctor is a great honor,” said Bevan Yueh, MD. MPH, interim CEO of M Physicians. “Congratulations to all of our physicians who made the list and continue to offer the best patient care available in the state.”

Click here for a comprehensive list of M Health Fairview ‘Top Doctor’ honorees.

