Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M Health Fairview : and Partners Honored With the Most ‘Top Doctors' in Twin Cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine recognizes 403 providers from across the system as Top Doctors of 2020

M Health Fairview and its partners are proud to announce 403 doctors across the system have been recognized as “Top Doctors” this year by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine – more than any other healthcare organization in the Twin Cities.

Each year, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine publishes a comprehensive list of Top Doctors in the Twin Cities. And year after year, doctors from Fairview, M Physicians, and the independent clinics in the network rank among the best.

“All of our doctors have demonstrated their exceptional commitment to our communities time and again during the COVID-19 pandemic this year,” said Mark Welton, MD, Fairview chief medical officer. “To see their compassion, hard work, and expertise reflected in this recognition is a remarkable honor.”

Top Doctors are nominated by their fellow physicians, who are asked which doctors they would choose if they or a loved one were seeking medical care. From there, candidates are grouped into dozens of specialties and evaluated on many factors including peer recognition, professional achievement, extensive research and disciplinary history. Each year, the doctors who acquired the highest total points from the surveys, research and a blue-ribbon review panel are named to the list.

“Being selected by your peers as a Top Doctor is a great honor,” said Bevan Yueh, MD. MPH, interim CEO of M Physicians. “Congratulations to all of our physicians who made the list and continue to offer the best patient care available in the state.”

Click here for a comprehensive list of M Health Fairview ‘Top Doctor’ honorees.

About M Health Fairview

M Health Fairview is the newly expanded collaboration between the University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Physicians, and Fairview Health Services. The healthcare system combines the best of academic and community medicine – expanding access to world-class, breakthrough care through our 10 hospitals and 60 clinics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Investors
GL
05:58pC&W COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Its B2B Operations in the Cayman Islands
BU
05:56pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 4th Update
DJ
05:55pFUJITSU : PFU Canada Inc. ("PCI") established to strategically focus on the sale and distribution of scanners in Canada.
AQ
05:52pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:51pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pScott's Liquid Gold Announces New Credit Facility with UMB
BU
05:50pDriven Deliveries Reports Unaudited Pro-Forma Revenue of $2.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2020
PR
05:49pDelta-Montrose Electric Association Officially Flips the Switch with Guzman Energy Partnership
BU
05:46pENBRIDGE : Resumes Partial Operation of Line 5 Dual Pipelines
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard headquarters as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : WORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE A QUESTION: What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5MODERNA, INC. : China's Sinopharm unit completes new COVID-19 vaccine plant, doubles capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group