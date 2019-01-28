Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M&M'S® Kicks Off New Season With Sweet New Paint Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 01:36pm EST

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S® announced today that the newest addition to the chocolate aisle – M&M'S Chocolate Bars – will be featured on the iconic No. 18 M&M'S Toyota for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening race in Daytona Beach, FL. The new treat from M&M'S, which hit shelves late last year, will grace the No.18 M&M'S Chocolate Bar Toyota driven by 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Busch, at four races during the 2019 season.

M&M'S Racing Paint Scheme Reveal

The new M&M'S Chocolate Bar paint scheme will delight M&M'S fans who are accustomed to the chocolate giant using its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, and role as the Official Chocolate of NASCAR, to highlight the brand's latest product offerings and innovations.

"From the return of M&M'S Crispy, to celebrating the brand's 75th Anniversary, it's been great to represent some of M&M'S biggest programs at Daytona, and it will be fun to keep that going with M&M'S Chocolate Bar this year," said Kyle Busch, driver of the No.18 M&M'S Chocolate Bar Toyota. "With eight wins last season, we had a great year with M&M'S, and I can't wait to get back to Daytona, get in that Chocolate Bar hot rod and turn our first laps with M&M'S Chocolate Bar on board."

M&M'S Chocolate Bars are available now in retail stores nationwide in five delicious flavor varieties including Peanut, Milk Chocolate, Crispy, Almond and Crispy Mint. The new bars consist of smooth milk chocolate with whole M&M'S Minis throughout.

"Our NASCAR fans already know us for our colorful chocolate fun and it's great to be able to unveil the new M&M'S Chocolate Bar paint scheme for Daytona," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director, M&M'S Brand. "We can't wait to celebrate with our fans this season, and make M&M'S Chocolate Bar a fun treat to enjoy in their race day routine." 

M&M'S Chocolate Bars mark one of the most notable product innovations in the brand's history. The new permanent additions to the brand's iconic candy lineup are the result of several years of development. A team of M&M'S Chocolate product developers tested nine flavors and four different formats before landing on the perfect recipe and shape to ensure each piece includes the ideal ratio of smooth chocolate and crunchy M&M'S Minis.

For more information, fans can visit the M&M'S® Brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at www.mms.com. Race fans can follow all of the chocolate fun on M&M'S Racing Facebook page.

About Mars, Incorporated
Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mms-kicks-off-new-season-with-sweet-new-paint-scheme-300785261.html

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pInstantly Resolve Accessibility Issues on Websites with BoIA 24/7 Live Response
GL
02:12pKuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, PRGO, YRIV and W
GL
02:12pInnova Solar Colombia to Build the First Floating Solar Project in the Caribbean
BU
02:12pMetallic Minerals Reports High-Grade Silver, Lead, Zinc, and Copper Results from 2018 Exploration Program at the McKay Hill Project in Yukon Territory
GL
02:11pAPPLE : Plans Subscription Service for Games -- Cheddar
DJ
02:10pBenchmark Botanics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Agriculture Industry Expert
NE
02:05pLarge Truck Crash Deaths Continue Alarming Increase in U.S.; Road Safe America Calls Again For Mandating Speed Limiters
GL
02:04pCERIDIAN HCM : Dayforce Talent Management Wins a Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology...
PU
02:04pOMAN OIL MARKETING : First mobile service station to open on Batinah Expressway soon
AQ
02:04pS&P GLOBAL : Cord-cutting trend expected to nearly double broadband-only homes in U.S. over the next five years
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.