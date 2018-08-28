M*Modal Drives Innovation in Artificial Intelligence to Transform Physician and Nursing Documentation Workflows

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M*Modal , a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform brings forward a suite of assistive solutions integrated with the Epic EHR to support clinical workflows. Creating time to care through smarter, more unified workflows, M*Modal® speech and AI enabled solutions are designed to significantly improve the productivity of the entire care team while driving quality-centric outcomes.



Leveraging M*Modal’s long history of delivering industry-leading, cloud-based conversational solutions integrated with the Epic EHR, M*Modal further simplifies documentation tasks for clinicians with fully speech-driven workflows. The two companies have worked together over the years to enhance the user experience of joint clients by improving physician adoption and satisfaction, as well as the overall quality of clinical documentation with AI-powered solutions such as Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD).

“We are delivering on the critical necessity for bringing clinician-assistive technologies to market to improve efficiency and ease of documentation for multiple caregivers while also providing proactive insights on patient care in real time,” said Michael Finke, President of M*Modal.

M*Modal is currently working on the following integrations to enhance the clinical documentation experience:

M*Modal integration with Rover: Using embedded M*Modal technology, nurses will conversationally engage with flowsheets as the AI-powered system automatically finds the right row to record patient information such as vitals. Taking the nursing workflow to the next level, Epic’s task management module is designed to enable nurses to conversationally create task reminders that help streamline the workday and reduce care gaps.



About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit https://mmodal.com , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

