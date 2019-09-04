Log in
M&S, Direct Line and Micro Focus will be booted from FTSE 100 on September 23

09/04/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
File photo of clothes displayed on hangers in an Marks & Spencer shop in northwest London

LONDON (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer, Direct Line and Micro Focus will be relegated from London's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> index from Sept. 23 following the latest quarterly review, the index operator FTSE Russell said on Wednesday.

This is the first time M&A, the 135-year old retailer, will be booted from the blue-chip index since the market's inception in 1984 and follows a steady decline in its share price as it struggled with stiff competition on the UK's shrinking high street.

As expected, precious metals mining firm Polymetal, generic drugmaker Hikma and aerospace and defence group Meggitt will replace them, the London Stock Exchange-owned FTSE Russell said.

They have all been in the top 100 index before.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC -0.96% 72.6 Delayed Quote.-73.92%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.29% 279.9 Delayed Quote.-11.92%
FINABLR PLC 0.22% 180 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LTD -0.41% 122 Delayed Quote.13.43%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 110.2 Delayed Quote.-68.06%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS 0.44% 2049 Delayed Quote.18.88%
INTU PROPERTIES 3.64% 35.9 Delayed Quote.-69.45%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 1.02% 7136 Delayed Quote.73.17%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.40% 193.1 Delayed Quote.-21.01%
MEGGITT PLC 0.77% 631.6 Delayed Quote.33.08%
METRO BANK PLC 6.76% 281 Delayed Quote.-84.45%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL 0.33% 1208.5 Delayed Quote.46.53%
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE 0.86% 0.763 Delayed Quote.8.07%
TED BAKER PLC -1.82% 943.5 Delayed Quote.-38.00%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC 0.17% 288 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WOOD PATI 3.09% 45 Delayed Quote.-46.83%
