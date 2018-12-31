M2 COMPLIANCE LEADS THE INDUSTRY

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 closes 2018 with a record-breaking performance for another year running (select download pictures to see chart). The continued growth and high retention rate of clients (99%) demonstrate that we provide a premier level service as a first order of priority and offer the best pricing/product(s) in the industry year over year. M2's UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL ($4,995 per year - paid in three installments) program changed the industry. It appears clients that had Registration/IPO filings and other transactional filings saved significantly based on our customer feedback.



M2 further demonstrated its full-service capabilities by producing nearly 15% of all deals in the market during 2018, our dedicated IPO team has over 25 years of collective experience. M2 has saved the new 185 public company clients that joined them over $1,500,000 collectively during 2018. This is based on the savings clients received collectively when engaging M2's UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL program.

M2 now proudly represents over 1,000 public companies and is the leading provider of services for EDGAR/XBRL/iXBRL for companies with a market capitalization under 300M.

