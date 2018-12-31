Log in
M2 COMPLIANCE LEADS THE INDUSTRY

12/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 closes 2018 with a record-breaking performance for another year running (select download pictures to see chart). The continued growth and high retention rate of clients (99%) demonstrate that we provide a premier level service as a first order of priority and offer the best pricing/product(s) in the industry year over year. M2's UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL ($4,995 per year - paid in three installments) program changed the industry. It appears clients that had Registration/IPO filings and other transactional filings saved significantly based on our customer feedback.

M2 Closes 2018 With A Record
M2 Closes 2018 With A Record


M2 further demonstrated its full-service capabilities by producing nearly 15% of all deals in the market during 2018, our dedicated IPO team has over 25 years of collective experience. M2 has saved the new 185 public company clients that joined them over $1,500,000 collectively during 2018. This is based on the savings clients received collectively when engaging M2's UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL program.

M2 now proudly represents over 1,000 public companies and is the leading provider of services for EDGAR/XBRL/iXBRL for companies with a market capitalization under 300M.

We wish you and your family a happy new year and a prosperous 2019. Thank you for being part of our growth. Let's make it happen!!

About M2 Compliance:

M2 is a full-service financial filing and printing firm and a leading partner for all your EDGAR & XBRL filing needs. With hundreds of public company clients, M2 is one of the fastest-growing regulatory compliance companies worldwide. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC's ever-changing filing regulations. M2 provides high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, typesetting, XBRL tagging, financial printing, Inline XBRL, Section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more. For more information visit: www.m2compliance.com.

Contact Information:

David McGuire
Tel: (310) 402-2681
E-mail: david@m2compliance.com


