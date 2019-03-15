M2 Compliance to Sponsor 31st Annual ROTH Conference

Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading SEC registered filing agent and financial printer, will be proudly sponsoring the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, a premier investor event with approximately 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees. The conference is scheduled for March 17-19, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. M2 will be meeting with public companies and attorneys to promote the M2 Bundle, IPO Program and to provide more insight towards upcoming regulatory iXBRL changes.



M2 is the most disruptive provider in the regulatory compliance industry and is the only firm to offer the industry-leading UNLIMITED PROGRAM ($4,995 per year) for all your SEC filings (EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL), including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5) Registration Statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4) and Reg A Offerings (1-A) , Annual Reports (1-K), Semiannual Reports (1-SA), Current Reports (1-U), Amendments. This program has NO LIMITATIONS and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL.

We will be promoting the following NEW M2 programs at the conference:

M2 BUNDLE ($4,995 per year) includes the following:

UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL (includes iXBRL phase-in) FREE Investor Relations Portal (includes SEC filings, stock chart, and newsfeed) $179 NEWSWIRE with unlimited words and nationwide distribution $500 typeset credit per year which can be applied to any file Guaranteed cost reduction of 25% versus any competitor

TRADITIONAL IPO PROGRAM: This program will allow you to file your entire IPO EDGAR filings inclusive of all amendments with no upfront costs , subject to engaging the UNLIMITED PROGRAM at the rate of $4,995 per year and paying the first installment of $1,665 within three months of the initial IPO filing.

M2 has grown to represent over 1,100 public companies in the past ten years, has filed over 30,000 files to-date with the SEC and handled nearly 12% of all the deals in the industry during 2018. With more than 130 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. In addition, M2 has a dedicated “IPO Team” with over 30 years of collective experience to support the preparation of more complex registration work; all IPO-related filings are included in the UNLIMITED PROGRAM.

Contact Information

David McGuire, CEO

Tel: (310) 402-2681

www.m2compliance.com