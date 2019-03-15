Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M2 Compliance to Sponsor 31st Annual ROTH Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading SEC registered filing agent and financial printer, will be proudly sponsoring the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, a premier investor event with approximately 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees. The conference is scheduled for March 17-19, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. M2 will be meeting with public companies and attorneys to promote the M2 Bundle, IPO Program and to provide more insight towards upcoming regulatory iXBRL changes. 

M2 is the most disruptive provider in the regulatory compliance industry and is the only firm to offer the industry-leading UNLIMITED PROGRAM ($4,995 per year) for all your SEC filings (EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL), including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5) Registration Statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4) and Reg A Offerings (1-A), Annual Reports (1-K), Semiannual Reports (1-SA), Current Reports (1-U), Amendments. This program has NO LIMITATIONS and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL. 

We will be promoting the following NEW M2 programs at the conference:

M2 BUNDLE ($4,995 per year) includes the following:

  1. UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL (includes iXBRL phase-in)
  2. FREE Investor Relations Portal (includes SEC filings, stock chart, and newsfeed)
  3. $179 NEWSWIRE with unlimited words and nationwide distribution
  4. $500 typeset credit per year which can be applied to any file
  5. Guaranteed cost reduction of 25% versus any competitor 

TRADITIONAL IPO PROGRAM: This program will allow you to file your entire IPO EDGAR filings inclusive of all amendments with no upfront costs, subject to engaging the UNLIMITED PROGRAM at the rate of $4,995 per year and paying the first installment of $1,665 within three months of the initial IPO filing.

M2 has grown to represent over 1,100 public companies in the past ten years, has filed over 30,000 files to-date with the SEC and handled nearly 12% of all the deals in the industry during 2018. With more than 130 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. In addition, M2 has a dedicated “IPO Team” with over 30 years of collective experience to support the preparation of more complex registration work; all IPO-related filings are included in the UNLIMITED PROGRAM.

Contact Information
David McGuire, CEO
Tel: (310) 402-2681
www.m2compliance.com

M2LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:47p7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:44pFINCANTIERI : MSC, Fincantieri sign 4 new luxury cruise ships
AQ
09:44pTSOGO SUN : Cape Town Carnival gears up to host 10th annual street parade
AQ
09:44p#NEWSMAKER : Keval Ramraj takes on the world of whisky
AQ
09:44pWORK SHOWCASE : using creativity to boost Hyundai sales
AQ
09:44p7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:43pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City meet Spurs in all-English CL clash
AQ
09:43pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : How The World's Air Safety Leader Finished Last
AQ
09:43pMANILA WATER : Duterte orders release of Angat water to ease Metro Manila crisis
AQ
09:42pTUNISAIR : staff to go on strike at Tunis Carthage airport March 28
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : A Cognitive Future
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc – ASTE
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NIO Inc. - NIO

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.