M2 Compliance to Sponsor MicroCap Conference in New York at Essex House

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2") ( www.m2compliance.com ), a world-leading SEC registered filing agent and full-service financial printer, announced it would be the Platinum Sponsor of the MicroCap Conference taking place on October 1 – 2, 2018 at the Essex House in New York. M2 will be meeting with presenting public companies and attorneys to promote their UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL program, newly offered M2 Bundle, REG A Offering program, traditional IPO Program and provide more insight towards upcoming regulatory changes of inline XBRL (iXBRL).



M2 provides the highest-level of dedicated 24/7 service, delivers the most advanced technology to support regulatory requirements and is the most disruptive filing agent in the industry. M2 is the only firm to offer the industry-leading UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL program for all your SEC filings (EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL), including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5) registration statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4) and Reg A Offering Statements (1-A), Annual Reports (1-K), Semiannual Reports (1-SA), Current Reports (1-U), Amendments. The UNLIMITED program has no limitations and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL for a total cost of $4,995 per year paid in multiple installments .

M2 will be serving its usual Garretts Popcorn for the crowd and be promoting the following new programs at the conference:

M2 BUNDLE ($4,995 per year - one installment ) includes the following:

UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL program (includes iXBRL phase-in) FREE Investor Relations Portal (SEC filings, stock chart, and newsfeed) $179 NEWSWIRE with unlimited words/nationwide distribution A $500 typeset credit per year which can be applied to any file type A guaranteed cost reduction of 25% versus any competitor

REG A PROGRAM: This program will include your entire Reg A Offering, inclusive of all SEC filings through qualification for a fixed rate of $1,295 . The total cost of your REG A offering will never exceed $1,295, no matter what is involved. After your transaction is qualified, this $1,295 payment can be applied payment towards the UNLIMITED program. In the event the offering is not qualified or canceled, then you will be only responsible for a $695 cancellation fee.

TRADITIONAL IPO PROGRAM: This program will allow you to file your entire IPO with no upfront costs , subject to engaging the UNLIMITED program at the rate of $4,995 per year and paying the first installment of $1,665 within 3 months of the initial IPO filing. In the event the IPO does not continue, then you will be only responsible for an $895 cancellation fee.

About MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference ( www.microcapconf.com ) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors. The conference is conducted annually for institutional and qualified retail investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It provides an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management teams, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. There are over 150 public companies are expected to make presentations at this year's event.

About M2 Compliance

M2 has grown to represent over 1,000 public companies in the past ten years and has filed over 30,000 files to-date with the SEC and handled over 15% of all the deals in the industry during 2017. With more than 125 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC's ever-changing filing regulations. M2 delivers high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, typesetting, XBRL/iXBRL tagging, financial printing, section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more.

