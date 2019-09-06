Log in
M2 Compliance to Sponsor Rodman & Renshaw 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

09/06/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading SEC registered filing agent, and financial printer will be proudly sponsoring the Rodman & Renshaw Conference, a premier investor event. The conference is scheduled for September 8th – 10th, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. M2 will be meeting with public companies and attorneys to promote M2’s iXBRL program.

M2 is the most disruptive provider in the industry and is the only firm to offer a truly unlimited fixed cost EDGAR XBRL/iXBRL program ($4,995 per year) for all your SEC filings including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5), Registration Statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4). The UNLIMITED program has NO LIMITATIONS and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL.

M2 has grown to represent over 1,100 public companies in the past ten years and has filed over 35,000 files to-date with the SEC. With more than 135 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. M2 has a dedicated “IPO Team” with over 30 years of collective experience to support the preparation of more complex registration work; all IPO-related filings are included in the UNLIMITED PROGRAM.

For more information on the conference, click here.

Contact Information
David McGuire, CEO
Tel: (310) 402-2681

www.m2compliance.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
