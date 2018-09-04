M2 to Sponsor the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference Hosted by Rodman & Renshaw (H.C. Wainwright & Co.)

New York, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a global leading SEC registered filing agent and financial printer, announced it will be proudly sponsoring the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference Hosted by Rodman & Renshaw (H.C. Wainwright & Co.) taking place on September 4 – 6, 2018 at The St. Regis New York. M2 will be meeting with public companies and attorneys to promote their new M2 Bundle, REG A Offering Program, IPO Program and to provide more insight towards upcoming regulatory changes.



M2 is the most disruptive provider in the regulatory compliance industry and is the only firm to offer the industry-leading UNLIMITED PROGRAM ($4,995 per year) for all your SEC filings (EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL), including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5) Registration Statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4) and Reg A Offerings (1-A), Annual Reports (1-K), Semiannual Reports (1-SA), Current Reports (1-U), Amendments. This program has NO LIMITATIONS and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL.

We will be promoting the following NEW M2 programs at the conference:

M2 BUNDLE ($4,995 per year) includes the following:

UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL (includes iXBRL phase-in) FREE Investor Relations Portal (includes SEC filings, stock chart, and newsfeed) $179 NEWSWIRE with unlimited words and nationwide distribution $500 typeset credit per year which can be applied to any type of file Guaranteed cost reduction of 25% versus any competitor

REG A PROGRAM: This program will include your entire Reg A Offering, inclusive of all SEC filings through qualification, for a fixed rate of $1,295. The total cost of your REG A Offering will never exceed $1,295 , no matter what is involved. After your transaction is qualified, this $1,295 payment can be applied towards the UNLIMITED PROGRAM. In the event the offering is not qualified or canceled, then you will be only responsible for a $695 cancellation fee.

TRADITIONAL IPO PROGRAM: This program will allow you to file your entire IPOinclusive of all amendments with no upfront costs, subject to engaging the UNLIMITED PROGRAM at the rate of $4,995 per year and paying the first installment of $1,665 within four months of the initial IPO filing. In event the IPO does not continue, then you will be only responsible for an $895 cancellation fee.

M2 has grown to represent over 1,000 public companies in the past ten years, has filed over 30,000 files to-date with the SEC and handled nearly 15% of all the deals in the industry during 2017. With more than 125 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. In addition, M2 has a dedicated “IPO Team” with over 30 years of collective experience to support the drafting of more complex registration work; all IPO-related filings are included in the UNLIMITED PROGRAM.

About M2 Compliance

M2 is a full-service financial filing and printing firm and a leading partner for all your EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL filing needs. With over one thousand public company clients, M2 is one of the fastest-growing regulatory compliance companies worldwide. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC's ever-changing filing regulations. M2 delivers high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, XBRL/iXBRL tagging, typesetting, financial printing, section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more.

Contact Information Rafael McGuire (310) 626-0800 rafael@m2compliance.com www.m2compliance.com