M5Stack CORE2-Touch Enabled Device

09/01/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Shenzhen, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M5Stack launches its new product CORE2 - an ESP32 based dual-core WIFI & Bluetooth microcontroller for IoT development, with a capacitive touch screen that brings users a smoother human-computer interaction experience. It is compatible with Arduino, MicroPython and UIFlow. UIFlow is a Web-based IoT programming system developed by M5Stack and based on Google Blockly which is clear and easy to program visual interface.  

M5Stack CORE2 integrates an ESP32 D0WDQ6-V3 with two Tensilica Xtensa 32-bit LX6 microprocessors that can be individually controlled. It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, making it ideal for IoT projects. The device features 16 MB External Flash and 8MB PSRAM, has an adjustable clock frequency from 80 MHz to 240 MHz,  Built-in vibration motor for tactile notification, and a real-time clock（RTC）which can provide precise time and date. 

Applications

Internet of Things Terminal Controller for Smart Home, Industrial Automation or Robotics 

STEM Education

DIY Prototyping

It is worth mentioning that in addition to including a 390mAh rechargeable battery and an SD card slot and speakers, M5Stack CORE2  has an AXP192 power management chip that can effectively control the power consumption. Users can measure real-time power consumption, which can bring them an unprecedented experience of power management. 

Features

  • ESP32-based, supports Bluetooth and WiFi
  • 16M Flash and 8M PSRAM
  • 1W Speaker, Power Indicator, Vibration Motor, RTC, I2S Amplifier, Capacitive Touch Screen, Power Button and Reset Button
  • TF Card Slot (16G Maximum Size)
  • 390mAh Lithium Battery 
  • Equipped with an AXP192 Power Management Chip
  • Independent expansion board with 6-axis IMU, PDM Microphone
  • M-Bus Socket & Pins

In order to get the best sound quality, the I2S digital audio interface power amplifier chip is used to effectively prevent signal distortion. There are independent power buttons and reset (RST) buttons on the left and bottom of M5Stack CORE2. 


The 3 icons on the front of the screen are capacitive touch screen buttons which can be independently programmed. There is a small expansion board on the back with a 6-axis IMU sensor and microphone. This small expansion board brings about more possibilities, users could design their own miniature customized expansion boards, or use the existing bus modules. 

Like all the M5Stack CORE products, you can easily expand features by stacking different M5Stack function “MODULES” “BASES”  and “UNITS”  just like adding Lego blocks.

Attachments 

Diana Tian
utiful.com
15029787955
diana@m5stack.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
