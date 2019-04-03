M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: Procedure for Obtaining Preparatory Documents of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to Be Held on April 25 Th, 2019

Regulatory News:

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT):

The Shareholders of the company are invited to attend the General Meeting to be held on April 25, 2019, at 9:00 am, at the Cinéma Le Village, 4 rue de Chézy,, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda and the presentation of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the Ordinary meeting, has been published in the BALO dated March 18, 2019. Notice of meeting has been published in the journal of legal announcements les Petites Affiches on April 1st, 2019.

Documents mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to Shareholders starting from the notice of meeting.

In accordance with the current legislation :

Registered shareholders can, until the 5 th day (included) before the Annual Meeting, request supply of the said documents, including by the way of an electronic mail. For bearer shareholders, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the duly empowered intermediary.

All shareholders can consult these documents at the Company's headquarters.

