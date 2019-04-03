Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: Procedure for Obtaining Preparatory Documents of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to Be Held on April 25 Th, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

Regulatory News:

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT):

The Shareholders of the company are invited to attend the General Meeting to be held on April 25, 2019, at 9:00 am, at the Cinéma Le Village, 4 rue de Chézy,, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda and the presentation of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the Ordinary meeting, has been published in the BALO dated March 18, 2019. Notice of meeting has been published in the journal of legal announcements les Petites Affiches on April 1st, 2019.

Documents mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to Shareholders starting from the notice of meeting.

In accordance with the current legislation :

  • Registered shareholders can, until the 5th day (included) before the Annual Meeting, request supply of the said documents, including by the way of an electronic mail. For bearer shareholders, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the duly empowered intermediary.
  • All shareholders can consult these documents at the Company’s headquarters.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pOLAINFARM : Decisions Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders On April 01st, 2019
PU
01:12pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Analysts React To The Walgreens Q2 Earnings Miss
PU
01:12pWELCOME TO THE TEAM : Derek Hough + Submit for a Chance to Meet Him Welcome to the Team: Derek Hough + Submit for a Chance to Meet Him
PU
01:12pTIM : TIM Participações (TIM Brasil) appoints Nicandro Durante Chairman and Pietro Labriola CEO
PU
01:12pRENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Scrip Dividend Circular
PU
01:12pLUZ SAÚDE : Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Group Shares Experience
PU
01:12pNEWMARK : NKF Continues National Expansion of its Valuation & Advisory Practice in Five Key Markets
PU
01:12pDALET : Translations.com takes home dalet 2019 business innovation award
PU
01:12pONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
01:11pAVID TECHNOLOGY : UK's Major Summer Music Festivals Select Avid VENUE | S6L to Deliver Best Live Sound Experiences
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software under scrutiny as Ethiopia prepares crash report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About