M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: Signing of the Contract to Purchase Lagardere Group TV Business under Suspensive Conditions

05/24/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Having received the opinions of the employee representative bodies of the companies concerned, Lagardère and M6 Group (Paris:MMT) have today signed the acquisition contract for Lagardère’s Television business (excluding Mezzo).

The completion of the operation is still subject to the approval of the Conseil Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel (French broadcasting authority) and the Competition Authorities.

The cost of the transaction would be €215m (enterprise value), due on the final completion date.


