MA & Associates LLC Receives Updated Operational Licenses

09/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pazoo, Inc. (OTC: PZOO) is pleased to announce that the MA & Associates LLC (DBA MA Analytics) testing laboratory in Las Vegas, Nevada received its marijuana licenses from the state and can now legally accept samples from licensed grows, production facilities and edible manufacturers to test samples of their products according to State regulations.

The laboratory passed its on-site state inspection in early August and then needed to wait for receipt of the follow-up State documentation of approval to commence operations. By Nevada State law, no testing lab can legally operate within this State's marijuana regulatory system until a lab has received a current license physically in hand. Since passing the state inspection in August, the lab has been preparing to service expectant customers by increasing staff and implementing an inventory control system that keeps all the necessary supplies on the shelves. Additionally, the instituted in-take procedures were refined and perfected in preparation for customers to be signed up once the lab received all the current required documentation for its State marijuana testing licenses, both medical and recreational. As of the date of this release both of these licenses have  been received and therefore the testing lab is open for business and accepting samples for testing.

The lab expects to take a sample within days and can accept both medical and recreational cannabis samples for testing. The business is moving forward and all policies and procedures are in place so the lab can provide best in class service.

Ben Hoehn, COO of Pazoo, Inc said, "We are extremely excited that MA & Associates has received the necessary marijuana licenses from the state.  This testing lab now has a fully functional and State authorized operation  to start accepting samples from growers, extraction producers and edible manufacturers and in turn start to ramp up the business and become  revenue generating. We want to thank all of our shareholders and investors for their continuous support.  We are thrilled at what the future holds."

About Pazoo, Inc.

Pazoo, Inc. is focused on health, wellness and safety. Through our investment in MA & Associates LLC, in connection with the projected opening of the lab, Pazoo will provide industry leading laboratory testing of cannabis. Upon its opening, the lab will provide best-in-class laboratory testing of cannabis and cannabinoids to protect consumers from impurities, contaminants and other irregularities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This update includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Pazoo, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ma--associates-llc-receives-updated-operational-licenses-300716207.html

SOURCE Pazoo, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
