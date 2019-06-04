MAG Medical Association of Georgia : AMA, MAG & others to urge Congress to refine/improve MACRA

AMA, MAG & others to urge Congress to refine/improve MACRA

The American Medical Association (AMA) MIPS and APMs Work Group has developed a number of recommendations for ways to refine and improve the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA), including replacing the 2020-2025 physician payment update freeze with positive payment adjustments for physicians, extending the Advanced APM bonus payments for an additional six years, and implementing several additional technical improvements. AMA, the Medical Association of Georgia, and other state and national specialty medical associations are expected to send a letter to Congressional leaders in the next several weeks to urge them to adopt these changes.

AMA MACRA Statutory Changes Recommendations Summary