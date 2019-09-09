Log in
MAG Medical Association of Georgia : , GPA & GSCO opposing Centene/WellCare deal

09/09/2019

MAG, GPA & GSCO opposing Centene/WellCare deal

The Medical Association of Georgia (MAG), the Georgia Pharmacy Association (GPA), and the Georgia Society of Clinical Oncology (GSCO) have delivered a letter to Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King to oppose Centene Corporation's plans to acquire WellCare Health Plans.

The letter stresses that 'this proposed acquisition will substantially lessen competition, will be prejudicial to the insurance buying public, including the Georgia Medicaid Managed Care recipients and Georgia taxpayers, and the competence of Centene may be such that the acquisition is not in the interest of patients covered by the WellCare or of the public.'

MAG/GPA/GSCO letter

MAG - Medical Association of Georgia published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:46:01 UTC
