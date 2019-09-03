Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MAG Medical Association of Georgia : member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

MAG member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases

Medical Association of Georgia member Kenneth Braunstein, M.D., will be on one of the teams that compete in an 'Almost Chopped!' cooking competition that will be hosted by Hadassah to raise funds for ALS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Multiple Sclerosis awareness, research and treatment- and he is encouraging his fellow physicians and others to purchase a ticket or sponsor the event, which will take place at Spring Hall in Atlanta from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday,September 22. The event costs $36 per person.

'Almost Chopped' web page

Disclaimer

MAG - Medical Association of Georgia published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pCONCORDIA UNIVERSITY OF EDMONTON : Presentation – How to prepare a successful SSHRC Insight Grant application. Dr. Zdravko Marjanovic
PU
12:32pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Confirmation of advance payments good news for farmers, says UFU
PU
12:32pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Young Cattle Producers Can Get More Out of 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio
PU
12:29pSoft Manufacturing Data Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
DJ
12:27pOil & Money conference rebrands to reflect energy transition
RE
12:27pMAG MEDICAL ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA : member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases
PU
12:24p'No deal' Brexit would cost at least £13 billion in UK sales to the EU - U.N.
RE
12:22pU.S. Chamber CEO sees enough votes for Congress to pass USMCA - CNBC
RE
12:17pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
PU
12:13pTrump Warns China Not to Stall Talks
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group