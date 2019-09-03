MAG Medical Association of Georgia : member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases

MAG member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases
Medical Association of Georgia member Kenneth Braunstein, M.D., will be on one of the teams that compete in an 'Almost Chopped!' cooking competition that will be hosted by Hadassah to raise funds for ALS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Multiple Sclerosis awareness, research and treatment- and he is encouraging his fellow physicians and others to purchase a ticket or sponsor the event, which will take place at Spring Hall in Atlanta from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday,September 22. The event costs $36 per person.
'Almost Chopped' web page
