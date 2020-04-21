Log in
MAG Medical Association of Georgia : mourns loss of former President Roy W. Vandiver, M.D.

04/21/2020 | 07:28am EDT

MAG mourns loss of former President Roy W. Vandiver, M.D.

The Medical Association of Georgia (MAG) is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents, Roy W. Vandiver, M.D. The neurosurgeon served as MAG's president in 1993-1994. It is also worth noting that Dr. Vandiver was MagMutual's chairman from 1999 to 2011. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

Dr. Vandiver is survived by his wife, Maureen, three sons, and six grandchildren.

His funeral notice says that, 'Due to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a memorial service will be held to honor Roy and celebrate his life at a date in the near future.'

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the DeKalb Medical Oncology Fund at www.supportmedicine.emory.edu/Vandiver and/or the Global Village Project at www.globalvillageproject.org. Also click here to plant a tree in memory of Dr. Vandiver.

Dr. Vandiver's funeral notice

Disclaimer

MAG - Medical Association of Georgia published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:27:01 UTC
