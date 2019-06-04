MAG Medical Association of Georgia : one of 120+ groups calling for Congress to refine/improve MACRA

MAG one of 120+ groups calling for Congress to refine/improve MACRA

The Medical Association of Georgia is one of more than 120 physicians' advocacy organizations that signed a letter that was sent to congressional leaders to urge them to refine and improve the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), including replacing the 2020-2025 physician payment update freeze with positive payment adjustments, extending the Advanced APM bonus payments by six years, and implementing several technical improvements.

Click for letter