MAG Medical Association of Georgia : one of 120+ groups calling for Congress to refine/improve MACRA

06/04/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

MAG one of 120+ groups calling for Congress to refine/improve MACRA

The Medical Association of Georgia is one of more than 120 physicians' advocacy organizations that signed a letter that was sent to congressional leaders to urge them to refine and improve the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), including replacing the 2020-2025 physician payment update freeze with positive payment adjustments, extending the Advanced APM bonus payments by six years, and implementing several technical improvements.

Disclaimer

MAG - Medical Association of Georgia published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:27:01 UTC
