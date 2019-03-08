"MAGA All-Stars" to Host a Town Hall on Private Effort to Build the Wall and US Southern Border Security on Tuesday March 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio at 7pm EDT

Border security advocates Steve Bannon, Kris Kobach, Sheriff Clarke, Tom
Tancredo, Angel Parents Mary Ann Mendoza and Steve Ronnebeck, border and
cartel expert Brandon Darby and other concerned activists from the Ohio
area will join We Build the Wall Founder and triple amputee USAF veteran
Brian Kolfage at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza on Tuesday March
12, from 7pm-9:00pm EDT. Attendance tickets are limited and available at click
here.
“America's lack of border security has an impact on more than just the
states on the southern border," WeBuildTheWall founder and President
Brian Kolfage said. "The rise in opiate, fentanyl and methamphetamines
addiction, overdose deaths and increased crime in Ohio has been directly
and inextricably linked to the Mexican cartels and our lax border
security. This is an opportunity for people to hear directly from our
nation's most knowledgeable US southern border security experts and
advocates and ask questions directly about our historic project and the
movement we're building to accomplish what our elected politicians have
failed to do."
President Trump has given
his blessing to the group and recently shared an editorial from
WeBuildTheWall advisory board member and Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza.
Mendoza and Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck have became regulars at President
Trump's campaign rallies, and will both appear on stage at the Town Hall
to share their experience and passion to make a difference for all
American citizens.
"My son is dead because our border isn't secure," Mendoza said. “I’m
here to fight for your families and sons and daughters. We've put
together an incredible program that really looks at the challenge of
securing our border from every angle. Our goal is to go past the sound
bites and have a deeper conversation about what is both a critical and
complex issue and motivate Americans to win."
One
America News Network, “OANN” will exclusively broadcast the event
live from 7:00pm-8:00pm with Host Neil McCabe. Thereafter, the entire
remaining event will be streamed live on the internet by co-sponsor Gateway
Pundit and made available at their website and streamed at
WeBuildTheWall's Youtube and Facebook,
with moderator Jennifer Lawrence. Submit your questions to https://twitter.com/NeilWMcCabe2 and https://twitter.com/gatewaypundit.
WeBuildTheWall has previously held a successful Town Hall in Tucson, AZ
and will hold another Town Hall in Detroit, MI later in the week on
Thursday March 14th at 7pm EDT at the Cobo
center with up to 2,500 local concerned citizen participants
capacity. For
further information and ticketing.
More information can be found at www.webuildthewall.us and www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall.
