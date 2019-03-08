"MAGA All-Stars" to Host a Town Hall on Private Effort to Build the Wall and US Southern Border Security on Tuesday March 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio at 7pm EDT

One America News Network OANN to Broadcast the event live from 7-8pm EDT

Gateway Pundit to host internet livestream with audience Q&A after the national broadcast

Border security advocates Steve Bannon, Kris Kobach, Sheriff Clarke, Tom Tancredo, Angel Parents Mary Ann Mendoza and Steve Ronnebeck, border and cartel expert Brandon Darby and other concerned activists from the Ohio area will join We Build the Wall Founder and triple amputee USAF veteran Brian Kolfage at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza on Tuesday March 12, from 7pm-9:00pm EDT. Attendance tickets are limited and available at click here.

“America's lack of border security has an impact on more than just the states on the southern border," WeBuildTheWall founder and President Brian Kolfage said. "The rise in opiate, fentanyl and methamphetamines addiction, overdose deaths and increased crime in Ohio has been directly and inextricably linked to the Mexican cartels and our lax border security. This is an opportunity for people to hear directly from our nation's most knowledgeable US southern border security experts and advocates and ask questions directly about our historic project and the movement we're building to accomplish what our elected politicians have failed to do."

President Trump has given his blessing to the group and recently shared an editorial from WeBuildTheWall advisory board member and Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza. Mendoza and Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck have became regulars at President Trump's campaign rallies, and will both appear on stage at the Town Hall to share their experience and passion to make a difference for all American citizens.

"My son is dead because our border isn't secure," Mendoza said. “I’m here to fight for your families and sons and daughters. We've put together an incredible program that really looks at the challenge of securing our border from every angle. Our goal is to go past the sound bites and have a deeper conversation about what is both a critical and complex issue and motivate Americans to win."

One America News Network, “OANN” will exclusively broadcast the event live from 7:00pm-8:00pm with Host Neil McCabe. Thereafter, the entire remaining event will be streamed live on the internet by co-sponsor Gateway Pundit and made available at their website and streamed at WeBuildTheWall's Youtube and Facebook, with moderator Jennifer Lawrence. Submit your questions to https://twitter.com/NeilWMcCabe2 and https://twitter.com/gatewaypundit.

WeBuildTheWall has previously held a successful Town Hall in Tucson, AZ and will hold another Town Hall in Detroit, MI later in the week on Thursday March 14th at 7pm EDT at the Cobo center with up to 2,500 local concerned citizen participants capacity. For further information and ticketing.

OANN can be found on these news providers: AT&T U-verse – 208 (SD) and 1208 (HD), CenturyLink PRISM – 208 (SD) and 1208 (HD), DirecTV – 347, GCI – 64 (SD) and 703 (HD), Verizon FiOS – 116 (SD) and 616 (HD).

More information can be found at www.webuildthewall.us and www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall.

