MAGIC Develops Partnership With Montréal's Fashion Industry For Fall/Winter 2019 Season

Partnership Attracts 50 Montréal Brands to Las Vegas in Second Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa expands its partnership with mmode, the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster, for the FW’19 season, bringing over 50 Montréal fashion brands to the MAGIC Marketplace February 5 – 7th across the Mandalay Bay and Las Vegas Convention Centers in Las Vegas.



“The February 2018 MAGIC event marked Informa’s first partnership with mmode with nearly 50 brands present at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center,” shares Tom Nastos, CCO at Informa. “Each season we continue to build our international portfolio of brands. Currently 20% of Informa’s vendors represent international brands and Canada is our strongest representation.”

Montréal brands will span womenswear, menswear, footwear, furs and outerwear, denim, intimates, activewear, childrenswear and accessories, and will allow many companies to present their fall/winter collections for the very first time in the US.

Show-goers can discover highlights from the Montréal Brands and speak with representatives from mmode at the #mtlstyle gallery strategically located at the heart of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (booth #27158, PROJECT). “This space is an exceptional platform to boast Montréal’s creativity and know-how, and is meant to enhance the experience of buyers and influencers alike,” notes Debbie Zakaib, Executive Director of mmode. “The #mtlstyle Gallery is a one-of-a-kind showcase for participating companies present in various shows.”

Brands highlighted this season include: Boston Traders, Boulder Denim, Claudel Lingerie, Cochic, Joseph Ribkoff, Kuwalla Tee (Selected Denim), LAMARQUE, Lauren Perre design, Lola Jeans, MARIGOLD, Martino Footwear, M.A. Skinz, Mellow Design, Message Factory, Mitchie's Matchings, Save the Duck (Modextil), Musi Furs, Natural Furs, Parasuco, Peerless Clothing, Ruelle, Schwiing, Toboggan Canada and Yoga Jeans.

Mmode Events and Happenings:

Direct from Montréal: International Fashion Design to Innovative Technology at Your Door!

For retailers seeking the European fashion sense combined with North American technology, Montréal, Canada is THE hub to discover. From ALDO to SSENSE, Montréal creators have become international leaders in both footwear and apparel. mmode, the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster of Montréal, invites you to this must-attend session featuring trends and innovation updates.



When: Tuesday, February 5, 2019; from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Room S224 (South Hall, Upper Level), Las Vegas Convention Center

Special invitation to a magical evening with Cirque du Soleil

Media representatives who visit the #mtlstyle Gallery (Booth #27158, PROJECT) located at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, between February 5 and 7, 2019, will get a chance to attend one of Cirque du Soleil’s shows in Las Vegas before December 20, 2019. Limited offer.

About Informa Exhibitions | Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions’ customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.



About Informa | Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

About mmode (mmode.ca) | Created in May 2015, mmode, the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster, brings together and mobilizes players in Québec’s fashion industry by acting as the ecosystem’s main platform for exchange and collaboration. mmode also has a mandate to create business and innovation synergies to help improve the competitiveness and growth of this sector. mmode thanks its public funders: the Montréal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Government of Québec and the Government of Canada.

About the Québec fashion industry | Montréal is one of the three North American leaders in clothing manufacturing, along with Los Angeles and New York. The fashion industry in Québec generates sales of $8 billion in manufactured goods and in wholesaler-distributor sales. With more than 1,850 players, including manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and designers, it is a strategic pillar of Québec’s economy, generating more than 83,000 jobs.

Informa Press Contact: PR Consulting | Alyssa Kane | akane@prconsulting.net Mmode Press Contact: Primacom | Nancy German | nancygerman@primacom.ca