MAI Enhances NYC Presence With Addition of New Managing Director and Business Development Officer

07/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Industry vet Kathy Nalywajko joins $7B firm to propel growth in New York City market

MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”), an independent registered investment adviser specializing in comprehensive wealth management for high-net-worth individuals and families, has appointed Kathy Nalywajko as Managing Director and Business Development Officer. Nalywajko will join the team’s New York City office under Chief Equity Strategist Chris Grisanti and Regional Managing Director Jordan Press. In her new role, she will primarily focus on MAI’s growth and development efforts, while also working closely with clients on wealth protection and a variety of other financial planning strategies.

Nalywajko comes to MAI from ETHIC Wealth Advisors, where she served as Managing Director and Head of Client Development and worked to cultivate and foster trusted advisor relationships. She brings over 30 years of industry experience to her new role, specializing in growth management, business development, marketing, wealth advisory and relationship management. Previously, Nalywajko held positions at Capital Group Private Client Services, 1919 Investment Counsel and Weiser Capital Management LLC.

“MAI has achieved significant and sustained growth over the past several years and we need forward-thinking individuals to help us continue on that trajectory,” said Rick Buoncore, Managing Partner of MAI. “We’re thrilled to have Kathy as a key player in generating new client relationships and we believe her deep network of referral sources will enhance our business development efforts.”

MAI expanded to New York City after acquiring J.M. Hartwell in December 2019. The firm later acquired New York City-based Grisanti Capital Management, LLC in May 2020. Since partnering with Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”), a financial services holding company, in July 2017, MAI has made seven acquisitions, including MTX Wealth Management in Reston, Virginia, and John D. Dovich & Associates in Cincinnati in June 2019.

“The MAI team shows a clear passion for its clients and commitment to executing on its mission of expanding to new geographies,” remarked Nalywajko. “The national growth MAI has achieved in such a short period is exciting to see and I’m looking forward to being a part of the firm’s growing legacy.”

Also this month, MAI appointed Olha Paluch as the new Managing Director and Senior Wealth Manager at its New York City office. Nalywajko’s addition shows the firm's continued commitment to expanding its in-house expertise and presence in that region. Nalywajko has earned the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation and is an alumna of the Columbia Business School, where she received her Master in Business Administration.

About MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management (“MAI”) is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm based in Cleveland, with additional offices in Cincinnati and Columbus, OH, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Nashua, NH, Irvine, CA, Reston, VA, and New York City. As of June 30, 2020, MAI’s assets under management totaled more than $7 billion. The firm also provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families and athletes. MAI is led by Managing Partner Rick Buoncore. For more information, please visit www.mai.capital.


