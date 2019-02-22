Log in
MAIDEN HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. - MHLD

02/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: MHLD), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Maiden investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-maiden-holdings-ltd-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Maiden and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 9, 2018, the Company disclosed quarterly financial results that included a significant net loss of $308.8 million, a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its vital AmTrust operating segment, and an impairment loss of $74.2 million resulting from the sale of business assets.

On this news, the price of Maiden’s shares plummeted nearly 32%.

The case is Wigglesworth v. Maiden Holdings, Ltd., et al., No. 19-cv-5296.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
