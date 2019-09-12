MAINGEAR Launches New Custom Engineered ELEMENT Gaming Notebook Featuring 9th Gen Intel Processor and NVIDIA® RTX™ Graphics

KENILWORTH, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAINGEAR — an award-winning PC system integrator of custom gaming desktops, notebooks, and workstations — today launched the MAINGEAR ELEMENT, their new ultimate gaming notebook designed in collaboration with Intel. Custom engineered from the ground up, the ELEMENT features best-in-class hardware housed in a sleek machined magnesium alloy body, making it MAINGEAR’s most professional notebook ever released.



The all-new ELEMENT fuses MAINGEAR’s passion for design and performance into a truly modern gaming notebook with a thin, minimalist profile that doesn’t compromise on raw power. The ELEMENT is optimized for the most demanding gamers and content creators, pairing a 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 2070 with Max-Q design GPU to hit peak performance in today’s latest games. An ultra-smooth 144hz 15.6” IPS display with a narrow bezel delivers an incredibly immersive gaming experience. An RGB keyboard with individually-lit silent mechanical switches and a glass touchpad ensure users have precise control of the on-screen action. 32GB of DDR4 memory and 2TB of blazing-fast NVMe storage top off the ELEMENT’s high-end specs.

“At MAINGEAR, we’re passionate about redefining the type of aesthetic consumers expect from ‘gamer’ products,” said Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of MAINGEAR. “Working with Intel to design the ELEMENT was an absolute joy, as it perfectly encapsulates our design philosophy of developing products that excel in both style and substance. We think the ELEMENT is the perfect notebook for the modern gamer and content creator.”

Powered by the NVIDIA Turing™ GPU architecture and the groundbreaking NVIDIA RTX™ platform, the MAINGEAR ELEMENT’s onboard NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design GPU hits the sweet spot of ultimate GeForce gaming in an impossibly mobile design that you can actually fit in your lap. GeForce RTX gaming laptops offer incredibly fast, quiet performance coupled with support for real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics. Gamers can experience true-to-life lighting effects in real-time that bring cinematic-quality rendering to the most visually intense games. The MAINGEAR ELEMENT also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC® technology, ShadowPlay™, Ansel, and 4K HDR video output through HDMI.

Each ELEMENT comes pre-loaded with the MAINGEAR NODE control center, giving users full control over the performance, cooling, and aesthetics of the notebook. Fully optimized MAINGEAR REDLINE power and cooling profiles designed to intelligently boost performance or increase battery life are quickly accessible from within the software or via a dedicated REDLINE button on the ELEMENT's keyboard. The MAINGEAR NODE software also allows for ELEMENT owners to personalize their gaming experience with complete manual control of the RGB keyboard’s LEDs and the stylish light bar.

MAINGEAR ELEMENT Launch Edition Specs and Features:

15.6” IPS 1920x1080 144Hz Screen

20.5mm Thin

4.07 Lbs

Narrow Bezel

9th Gen i7-9750H

GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q

32GB DDR4-2666

2TB NVMe SSD

Dual Fan Copper Vapor Chamber Cooling System

Wi-Fi 6

Magnesium Alloy chassis

Up to 10-hour Battery Life

Thunderbolt 3.0/USB Type C

HDMI 2.0

Network Port

USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports

RGB Mechanical Keyboard

RGB Light Bar

Glass Microsoft Precision Touchpad

Windows Hello Support

The MAINGEAR ELEMENT is available for purchase starting today with the release of the ELEMENT Launch Edition – a limited 50-unit run featuring an exclusive black-on-black finish and a bonus custom hard-shell travel case and new MAINGEAR Classic Backpack. The ELEMENT Launch Edition is priced at $2,199 USD and available exclusively from MAINGEAR. A standard edition of the ELEMENT will be available this fall at MAINGEAR.com and in all Micro Center locations.

For more information on the MAINGEAR ELEMENT, please visit: maingear.com/element.

A press kit with logos and system photos is available at: https://uberstrategist.link/PressKit-MAINGEAR.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

About MAINGEAR

MAINGEAR is a high-performance PC system integrator that offers custom desktops, notebooks, and workstations. MAINGEAR has won multiple Editors’ Choice awards from publications such as PC Gamer, Hot Hardware, PC World, Maximum PC, Computer Shopper, and more. Each MAINGEAR system is handcrafted for precision performance and uncompromised quality. With a passion to craft the best and most innovative high-performance computers, MAINGEAR sets the standard among system integrators. For more information, or to purchase a system, please visit www.maingear.com. Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/maingear and Twitter at twitter.com/MAINGEAR.

