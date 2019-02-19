Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

6WRFN &RGH

MAJOR TRANSACTION:

DISPOSAL OF 31% OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED

SHARE CAPITAL OF THE TARGET

IN RETURN FOR CONSIDERATION SHARES IN MEITU

THE SP AGREEMENT

On 19 February 2019 (after trading hours), Dream Beyond (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Company, Meitu Investment (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Meitu) and Meitu entered into the SP Agreement, pursuant to which Dream Beyond conditionally agreed to sell and Meitu Investment conditionally agreed to purchase the Target Shares (representing 31% of the entire issued share capital of the Target) at the Consideration of HK$2,686,577,470, which shall be satisfied by the allotment and issue by Meitu to the Company of the Consideration Shares.

Immediately after the Completion, the Company's interest in the Target will be reduced from 100% to 69%, and the Target will be beneficially owned as to 69% and 31% by the Company and Meitu Investment, respectively. The Target will remain as a subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will continue to be consolidated with the financial statements of the Company after the Completion.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As certain applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal exceed 25% but all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 75%, the Disposal constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval requirements.

The allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares by Meitu to the Group will be deemed as an acquisition of the Consideration Shares by the Group. As all applicable percentage ratios in respect of the acquisition of the Consideration Shares exceed 25% but all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 100%, such acquisition of the Consideration Shares constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval requirements.

GENERAL

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, after making all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, none of the Shareholders and their respective associates has any material interest in the Transactions. As such, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting on the resolution approving the Transactions if the Company were to convene a general meeting for the approval of the Transactions. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yuk is the controlling shareholder of the Company beneficially holding 1,613,994,522 Shares, representing approximately 52.90% of the entire issued share capital of the Company. The Company has obtained a written approval of the Transactions from Mr. Yuk. Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, such written approval from Mr. Yuk may be accepted in lieu of holding a general meeting of the Company, and accordingly, no general meeting of the Company will be convened for the purpose of approving the Transactions.

A circular containing, among other things, further details on the SP Agreement, the Shareholders' Agreement and the Transactions and other information required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable, which is expected to be on or before 29 March 2019 to allow for sufficient time for the preparation of the relevant information for inclusion in the circular.

I. INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the joint announcement of Meitu and the Company dated 28 January 2019 in relation to, among other things, the memorandum of understanding dated 28 January 2019 and entered into between Meitu and the Company in relation to the possible acquisition by Meitu (either itself or through a subsidiary) of shares in the Target from the Company. The consideration payable by Meitu for the Target Shares shall be satisfied by the allotment and issue of new shares by Meitu to the Company (or its designated nominee).

II. THE SP AGREEMENT

On 19 February 2019 (after trading hours), Dream Beyond (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Company, Meitu Investment (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Meitu) and Meitu entered into the SP Agreement, pursuant to which Dream Beyond conditionally agreed to sell and Meitu Investment conditionally agreed to purchase the Target Shares at the Consideration of HK$2,686,577,470.

The principal terms and conditions of the SP Agreement are set forth below:

Date:

19 February 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties:

(i) Dream Beyond, as the vendor;

(ii) the Company, as the guarantor for Dream Beyond;

(iii) Meitu Investment, as the purchaser; and

(iv) Meitu, as the guarantor for Meitu Investment

Assets to be disposed of:

Pursuant to the SP Agreement, Dream Beyond has conditionally agreed to sell and Meitu Investment has conditionally agreed to purchase the Target Shares, representing 31% of the entire issued share capital of the Target.

Conditions:

Completion is subject to and conditional upon the following Conditions being fulfilled (or waived pursuant to the SP Agreement, as the case may be):

(a) trading in the shares of Meitu on the Stock Exchange not having been withdrawn from the Stock Exchange or being suspended for any period of more than fourteen (14) consecutive trading days (other than in relation to the Transactions or circumstances under which Meitu is required to make an announcement pursuant to Chapters 13, 14 or 14A of the Listing Rules) on or before Completion and no indication being received in writing on or before Completion from the SFC or the Stock Exchange to the effect that the listing of the shares of Meitu on the Stock Exchange shall or may be withdrawn or objected to as a result of the Completion or in connection with the terms of any Transaction Document;

(b) all necessary approvals, consents and authorisations from the Shareholders and shareholders of Meitu, as the case may be, for the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including (1) the transfer of Target Shares, and (2) the issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares, having been obtained and remaining in full force and effect;

(c) the granting by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares (the "Listing Approval") on the Stock Exchange, and the Listing Approval not having been revoked prior to Completion;