MAKERS Announces Initial Lineup for The 2019 MAKERS Conference, Feb 6-8 in Dana Point, California

Joanna Barsh, Lisa Borders, Tarana Burke, Ciara, Glennon Doyle, Arlan Hamilton, Jameela Jamil, Lydia Polgreen, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gloria Steinem, among those to hit the Conference stage

MAKERS today announced the initial talent lineup for The 2019 MAKERS Conference, the media brand’s inspiring annual summit for women by women, which will take place February 6-8 at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California and stream on MAKERS.com. As women continue to fill more seats in Congress, raise their voices for change and share their remarkable stories, MAKERS looks to unite everyone in the fight for equality, ringing in the fifth conference theme of “All of Us.” Hundreds of women and men will convene to be inspired, set new benchmarks, and drive an all-hands-on-deck mission during the three-day event.

MAKERS will welcome dozens of influential leaders across Hollywood, business, technology, politics and beyond to take The MAKERS Conference stage this year, including: Senior Partner Emerita, McKinsey & Company Joanna Barsh; TIME’S UP President and CEO Lisa Borders; Activist, Advocate and Founder, 'me too' movement Tarana Burke; Grammy-Award winning Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Model and Actress Ciara; Author of Love Warrior and Founder of Together Rising Glennon Doyle; Backstage Capital Founder and CEO Arlan Hamilton; Actor, Activist, Founder @i_weigh Jameela Jamil; HuffPost Editor in Chief Lydia Polgreen; Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur Jada Pinkett Smith; and Author and Activist Gloria Steinem. Additionally, MAKERS will convene hidden figures including Dusty Roads, who fought sexual discrimination in the airline industry in the 1960s and Diana Trujillo, a NASA aerospace engineer and Mission Lead for the Mars Curiosity rover, as well as a special conversation with female firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Conference participants will lead powerful dialogues throughout the three-day event on topics ranging from criminal justice reform and workplace equality to celebrating female firsts and championing young leaders. Additional speakers will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 MAKERS Conference welcomes back members from the powerful, growing MAKERS@ board ­– a network of companies who are celebrating and empowering their female employees by partnering with MAKERS. 2019 MAKERS@ partners include: 23andMe, 72andSunny, Adobe, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Athleta, BBDO, Bloomberg, CBS, Cognizant, Dermalogica, Engine, GE, Getty Images, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Hulu, IAB, IBM, iHeartMedia, Kaiser Permanente, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, L’Oreal, LinkedIn, lululemon, Mailchimp, Mattel, McDonald’s Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Medialink, Morgan Stanley, National Geographic, Ogilvy, Omnicom Group, Oracle Data Cloud, Participant Media, PayPal, Prophet, R/GA, Refinery29, Rich Talent Group, Rothy’s, RRE Ventures, Sleep Number, Turner, Twitter, Uber, UBS, UMWW, Unilever, Verizon, Visa, Zambezi, and Zenith Media.

Additionally, lululemon will return as this year’s official wellness sponsor alongside other Conference sponsors including: 23andMe, PwC, and Rothy’s.

“We could not be more thrilled to continue our MAKERS Conference tradition for the fifth year, opening more unique dialogues and driving game-changing action items with the world’s top female leaders across all sectors,” said Dyllan McGee, founder and executive producer of MAKERS. “MAKERS believes in the power of all voices. Through our annual Conference and growing MAKERS@ program, we continue to provide companies with the essential tools they need to foster and retain increased workplace diversity, helping to grow cultures of greater inclusivity.”

"A cornerstone of the women's movement, The MAKERS Conference has become an annual gathering that drives the cultural conversation around equality," said Lori Bongiorno, GM of MAKERS. "The highly-anticipated fifth Conference will once again give our audiences unprecedented access to these thoughtfully curated discussions."

More than six million people worldwide tuned into The 2018 MAKERS Conference where they heard from history makers like Ava DuVernay, Hillary Clinton, Lena Waithe, Natalie Portman, and Gloria Steinem, as well as changemakers such as comedian Kumail Nanjiani, AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li, 97-year old park ranger Betty Reid Soskin, and 13-year-old scientist Gitanjali Rao.

The 2019 MAKERS Conference will be livestreamed on MAKERS.com/conference and Facebook.com/MAKERSwomen.

For more information on MAKERS and The 2019 MAKERS Conference follow @MAKERSwomen on Twitter and Instagram and follow MAKERS on Facebook at Facebook.com/MAKERSwomen. Join the conversation online with #MAKERSConference.

About MAKERS

MAKERS is a media brand that exists to accelerate the women’s movement through stories of real life experiences that ignite passion and action. With the largest video collection of women's profiles ever assembled, live events, Emmy-nominated documentaries, and award-winning digital content, MAKERS has been uniting women in every industry, at every level, around the issues that matter most, one story at a time. Current MAKERS include: media mogul & philanthropist Oprah Winfrey; writer, actor, producer Lena Waithe; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg; feminist and writer Gloria Steinem; comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Mars Rover engineer Diana Trujillo; CEO Ginni Rometty; writer and producer Shonda Rhimes; YouTube sensation Lilly Singh; former Vice President Joe Biden; and athlete Russell Wilson. For more information, visit MAKERS.com.

