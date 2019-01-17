MAKERS Announces Initial Lineup for The 2019 MAKERS Conference, Feb 6-8 in Dana Point, California

MAKERS
today announced the initial talent lineup for The 2019 MAKERS
Conference, the media brand’s inspiring annual summit for women by
women, which will take place February 6-8 at Monarch Beach
Resort in Dana Point, California and stream on MAKERS.com. As women
continue to fill more seats in Congress, raise their voices for change
and share their remarkable stories, MAKERS looks to unite everyone in
the fight for equality, ringing in the fifth conference theme of “All of
Us.” Hundreds of women and men will convene to be inspired, set new
benchmarks, and drive an all-hands-on-deck mission during the three-day
event.
MAKERS will welcome dozens of influential leaders across Hollywood,
business, technology, politics and beyond to take The MAKERS Conference
stage this year, including: Senior Partner Emerita, McKinsey & Company Joanna
Barsh; TIME’S UP President and CEO Lisa Borders; Activist,
Advocate and Founder, 'me too' movement Tarana Burke; Grammy-Award
winning Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Model and Actress Ciara; Author
of Love Warrior and Founder of Together Rising Glennon
Doyle; Backstage Capital Founder and CEO Arlan Hamilton; Actor,
Activist, Founder @i_weigh Jameela Jamil; HuffPost Editor in
Chief Lydia Polgreen; Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur Jada
Pinkett Smith; and Author and Activist Gloria Steinem. Additionally,
MAKERS will convene hidden figures including Dusty Roads, who
fought sexual discrimination in the airline industry in the 1960s and Diana
Trujillo, a NASA aerospace engineer and Mission Lead for the Mars
Curiosity rover, as well as a special conversation with female firefighters
from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Conference participants will
lead powerful dialogues throughout the three-day event on topics ranging
from criminal justice reform and workplace equality to celebrating
female firsts and championing young leaders. Additional speakers will be
announced at a later date.
The 2019 MAKERS Conference welcomes back members from the powerful,
growing MAKERS@ board – a network of companies who are celebrating and
empowering their female employees by partnering with MAKERS. 2019
MAKERS@ partners include: 23andMe, 72andSunny, Adobe, Anheuser-Busch
InBev, Athleta, BBDO, Bloomberg, CBS, Cognizant, Dermalogica, Engine,
GE, Getty Images, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Hulu, IAB, IBM, iHeartMedia,
Kaiser Permanente, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, L’Oreal, LinkedIn, lululemon,
Mailchimp, Mattel, McDonald’s Corporation, McKinsey & Company,
Medialink, Morgan Stanley, National Geographic, Ogilvy, Omnicom Group,
Oracle Data Cloud, Participant Media, PayPal, Prophet, R/GA, Refinery29,
Rich Talent Group, Rothy’s, RRE Ventures, Sleep Number, Turner, Twitter,
Uber, UBS, UMWW, Unilever, Verizon, Visa, Zambezi, and Zenith Media.
Additionally, lululemon will return as this year’s official
wellness sponsor alongside other Conference sponsors including: 23andMe,
PwC, and Rothy’s.
“We could not be more thrilled to continue our MAKERS Conference
tradition for the fifth year, opening more unique dialogues and driving
game-changing action items with the world’s top female leaders across
all sectors,” said Dyllan McGee, founder and executive producer of
MAKERS. “MAKERS believes in the power of all voices. Through our annual
Conference and growing MAKERS@ program, we continue to provide companies
with the essential tools they need to foster and retain increased
workplace diversity, helping to grow cultures of greater inclusivity.”
"A cornerstone of the women's movement, The MAKERS Conference has become
an annual gathering that drives the cultural conversation around
equality," said Lori Bongiorno, GM of MAKERS. "The highly-anticipated
fifth Conference will once again give our audiences unprecedented access
to these thoughtfully curated discussions."
More than six million people worldwide tuned into The 2018 MAKERS
Conference where they heard from history makers like Ava DuVernay,
Hillary Clinton, Lena Waithe, Natalie Portman, and Gloria Steinem, as
well as changemakers such as comedian Kumail Nanjiani, AI pioneer
Fei-Fei Li, 97-year old park ranger Betty Reid Soskin, and 13-year-old
scientist Gitanjali Rao.
The 2019 MAKERS Conference will be livestreamed on MAKERS.com/conference
and Facebook.com/MAKERSwomen.
About MAKERS
MAKERS is a media brand that exists to accelerate the women’s movement
through stories of real life experiences that ignite passion and action.
With the largest video collection of women's profiles ever assembled,
live events, Emmy-nominated documentaries, and award-winning digital
content, MAKERS has been uniting women in every industry, at every
level, around the issues that matter most, one story at a time. Current
MAKERS include: media mogul & philanthropist Oprah Winfrey; writer,
actor, producer Lena Waithe; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader
Ginsberg; feminist and writer Gloria Steinem; comedian Ellen DeGeneres,
Mars Rover engineer Diana Trujillo; CEO Ginni Rometty; writer and
producer Shonda Rhimes; YouTube sensation Lilly Singh; former Vice
President Joe Biden; and athlete Russell Wilson. For more information,
visit MAKERS.com.
