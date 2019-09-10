Log in
MAMS, CBM, ABDC, and NCI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

09/10/2019 | 10:40am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MAMS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MAM Software’s agreement to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems. Shareholders of MAM Software will receive $12.12 in cash for each share of MAM Software owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mam-software-group-inc.

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cambrex’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds.  Shareholders of Cambrex will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Cambrex owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cambrex-corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ABDC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alcentra’s agreement to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”). Shareholders of Alcentra will receive $19.3 million in cash, or $1.50 per share, from Crescent BDC, 5.2 million shares of Crescent BDC common stock, and $21.6 million in cash, or $1.68 per share, from CBDC Advisors, LLC.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-alcentra-capital-corporation.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Navigant’s agreement to be acquired by Guidehouse LLP.  Shareholders of Navigant will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Navigant owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-navigant-consulting-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

© GlobeNewswire 2019
