MAMS, CBM, ABDC, and NCI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
0
09/10/2019 | 10:40am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MAMS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MAM Software’s agreement to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems. Shareholders of MAM Software will receive $12.12 in cash for each share of MAM Software owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mam-software-group-inc.
Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cambrex’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds. Shareholders of Cambrex will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Cambrex owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cambrex-corporation.
Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ABDC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alcentra’s agreement to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”). Shareholders of Alcentra will receive $19.3 million in cash, or $1.50 per share, from Crescent BDC, 5.2 million shares of Crescent BDC common stock, and $21.6 million in cash, or $1.68 per share, from CBDC Advisors, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-alcentra-capital-corporation.
Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Navigant’s agreement to be acquired by Guidehouse LLP. Shareholders of Navigant will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Navigant owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-navigant-consulting-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.