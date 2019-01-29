Log in
MAR CMCM CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

01/29/2019 | 11:04am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
Class Period: November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018

Get additional information about MAR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019
Class Period: April 21, 2015 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about CMCM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about CURO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2017 IPO

Get additional information about LOMA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-ads-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
