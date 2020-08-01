Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MARATHON PETROLEUM TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE NOW-IDLE MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, GALLUP, N.M., OIL REFINERIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

MARATHON PETROLEUM TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE NOW-IDLE MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, GALLUP, N.M., OIL REFINERIES
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 43.62 Delayed Quote.-34.42%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.32% 38.2 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. -2.16% 63.3 Delayed Quote.-63.49%
WTI 0.41% 40.44 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42pCustoms Monthly Exchange Rates Releases
PU
01:42pRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : Banking post-COVID-19 requires a long-term view
PU
01:40pEarthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - EMSC
RE
01:32pMarathon Petroleum to permanently close two U.S. oil refineries
RE
01:00pMarathon Petroleum to permanently close two U.S. oil refineries
RE
01:00pMarathon's indefinite idling of two refineries to reduce u.s. oil processing capacity by combined 187,000 barrels per day
RE
01:00pMartinez, calif., refinery will convert to oil storage terminal, may make renewable diesel -marathon petroleum
RE
01:00pSome 800 workers at martinez, calif, and gallup, n.m., refineries face job losses beginning in october -marathon petroleum
RE
01:00pMarathon petroleum to permanently close now-idle martinez, california, gallup, n.m., oil refineries
RE
12:34pWhite House and Democrats 'not close yet' on coronavirus relief deal- Schumer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
4APPLE REMOVES THOUSANDS OF GAME APPS FROM CHINA STORE: research firm
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : N. K. Jemisin's Short Story Emergency Skin Wins 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group