MARC affirms ratings on Kinabalu Capital's MTN/CP Issues

Posted Date: April 27, 2020

MARC has affirmed its long-term ratings of AAA, AA and A on Kinabalu Capital Sdn Bhd's Issue 2 Medium-Term Notes (MTN) of RM130 million Class A, RM25 million Class B and RM15 million Class C. Concurrently, the rating agency has also affirmed its MARC-1 rating on Kinabalu Capital's Issue 2 of up to RM170 million Commercial Papers (CP). The ratings outlook is stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects the MTN classes' and CP's loan-to-value (LTV) ratios that remain within the LTV benchmarks that MARC applies for the respective rating bands. The LTV ratios of the Class A MTN, Class B MTN, Class C MTN and CP are 41.8%, 49.8%, 54.6% and 54.6%, derived from MARC's assessed capital value of the collateral properties. These consist of Quill Buildings 1, 2 and 4 in Cyberjaya, and Tesco Penang, which have a combined total net lettable area (NLA) of 650,940 sq ft. The issuances are secured by a third-party legal charge on the properties.

The properties are primarily occupied by single tenants: DHL Asia-Pacific Information Services Sdn Bhd (DHL) (Quill Buildings 1 and 4), HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (HSBC EDP) (Quill Building 2) and Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Tesco Malaysia). They occupy about 29.4%, 28.3% and 42.3% of the NLA.

The significant concentration risk is mitigated by the longstanding occupancy relationship with the tenants and the purpose-built nature of the buildings. MARC notes that DHL's tenancy is up for renewal in December 2020, for which we understand negotiation has commenced. In 2019, HSBC EDP renewed the lease for another three years expiring in 2022, while Tesco Malaysia has a long tenancy that expires in August 2032.

MARC understands that Tesco Malaysia's occupancy is not expected to be affected by the impending sale of UK-based Tesco PLC's operations in Malaysia to Thai-based CP Group entities. Nonetheless, there is no early termination provision under the existing tenancy agreement. In the event of early tenancy termination, MRCB-Quill REIT would have the right to claim rental revenue for the remaining tenancy period. In respect of rentals during the current Movement Control Order, MARC understands no rental waiver has been given to tenants.

For 2019, the net operating income was higher by 2.2% y-o-y to RM29.2 million, attributed to the step-up in rental rates for all properties. The debt service cover ratio and security cover ratio stood at 3.61x and 2.33x as at end-December 2019. The MTN and/or CP issuances have a combined limit of RM170 million under Issue 2 of Kinabalu Capital's RM3.0 billion CP and MTN programme. The outstanding under Issue 2 comprised RM130 million Class A MTN and RM40 million CP as at end-February 2020.

Contacts:

Lim Wooi Loon, +603-2717 2943/ wooiloon@marc.com.my; Rajan Paramesran, +603 2717 2933/ rajan@marc.com.my