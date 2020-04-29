Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MARKAZ Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Alghanim commends the directives and guidance of His Highness the Amir of the state of Kuwait, and the distinguished cabinet's wisdom and speed of execution, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to face the health and security repercussions of this crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Alghanim commends the directives and guidance of His Highness the Amir of the state of Kuwait, and the distinguished cabinet's wisdom and speed of execution, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to face the health and security repercussions of this crisis29 - Apr - 2020

Kuwait Financial Centre 'Markaz' held its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 28, April, 2020, for the fiscal year ending 31 December, 2019.

Mr. Diraar Yusuf Alghanim, Markaz Chairman, inaugurated the meeting, and stated: 'Today's meeting coincides with the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 in Kuwait and across the world. I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and commend the directives and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the distinguished cabinet's wisdom and speed of execution, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to face the health and security repercussions of this crisis'.
Alghanim added: 'The novel COVID-19 outbreak has imposed a halt on economic activity and social life, and brought about an unprecedented collapse in oil prices, which resulted in negative repercussions on local and global markets. Countries across the world, including the GCC countries, have taken financial and legal measures to address the results of the outbreak and its impact on production and social components, reduce the burdens on the workforce and limit the bankruptcies in the local markets.'
He said: 'As an extension to the economic plan that the Cabinet announced on Thursday March 31, 2020, the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, in his capacity as Chairman of the Higher Steering Committee for Economic Stimulus, presented during the press conference a plan to address the flow of liquidity to economic activity through local banks and to support part of the benefits from Central Bank of Kuwait. Although the vision about the effect of these measures on the local economy in the short or medium term is not yet clearly formed, we at Markaz are closely following these measures and their consequences on the national economy.'
'On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, we would like to extend our warm wishes, and ask God to bless our beloved country with safety and peace, and relief our homelands and the whole world from this pandemic soon.'
Alghanim then moved on to discuss the agenda of the General Assembly, starting with a eulogy for Sheikh Humoud Sabah Al-Sabah, Vice-Chairman, who passed away in November 2019, and who had an effective contribution during his time with the Board of Directors since 2002, may God have mercy on him and bless his family with patience and fortitude.
In line with the meeting discussions, the assembly approved all points of the agenda and to the amendments of items 9 and 10 specifically. The assembly unanimously approved the reduction of cash dividends for shareholders for the year 2019 from 10% (10 fils per share) to 5% (5 fils per share), based on a proposal submitted by a representative of shareholders who own (16.63%) of the company's share capital. In addition, the assembly approved the reduction of the remuneration of the board of directors, based on the recommendation of the Chairman.
The General Assembly also approved the election of the new board of directors, which consists of Mr. Diraar Yusuf Alghanim, Mr. Faisal AbdulAziz Al-Jallal, Mr. Ayman Abdullatif Alshaya, Mr. Fahad Yaqoub Al-Jouan, Mr. Adel Mohammed Alghannam, Mr. Omran Habib Hayat and Mr. Fahad Sulaiman Al Dalali.
The Extraordinary General Assembly was also held, where all points of the agenda were also approved.
Lastly, Alghanim extended his gratitude to the shareholders, attendees and the 'Markaz' family, thanking them for their commitment to supporting the company, and wishing the Almighty to free our world from the pandemic soon.
-END-

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 08:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aDWS : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05:08aDITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Notice from the Management Board
PU
05:08aSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Inside Information Announcement / Trading Update
PU
05:08aIATA warn there's not enough capacity to meet air cargo demand
PU
05:08aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and iHeart to donate thousands of chargers as part of cross-carrier COVID-19 relief effort
PU
05:08aIBERDROLA : and union representatives agree on a back-to-work plan for employees
PU
05:08aEWORK GROUP AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY &NDASH; MARCH 2020 : A market downturn — creating opportunities in time
PU
05:08aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Quarterly accounts (2019-IV)PDF
PU
05:08aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
PU
05:08aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Flash estimate (2020-I)PDF
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
3AMS AG : AMS : reports first quarter revenues and adjusted operating (EBIT) margin in upper half of guidance r..
4OSRAM LICHT AG : Shares in sensor maker AMS soar after upbeat outlook
5BARCLAYS PLC : Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group