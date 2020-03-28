Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MARKAZ Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : exits Parc Santa Fe industrial property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 08:58am EDT
Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C 'Markaz' announced the successful sale of Parc Santa Fe, a (344,542) square foot industrial property located in Denver, CO, for USD 58,000,000. Launched in April of 2018, the investment involved the acquisition and development of a greenfield land parcel into a Class-A industrial facility. The sale of the property, which was in line with the initial investment strategy, delivered a net internal rate of return to investors (IRR) of 27.7% and a Return on Equity (ROE) of 49.6%. Both return metrics exceeded initial estimates of 11.9% (IRR) and 43.0% (ROE) driven by strong market selection, excellent project execution and active monitoring & oversight of the project.

Sami Shabshab, President of Mar-gulf Management Inc., Markaz's U.S. real estate arm, stated: 'For over 30 years, Markaz continued to strengthen its presence in international real estate markets and we have been able to achieve strong results and witness the growth of our portfolio by building lasting relationships with market leading operating partners, service providers and lending institutions. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our partner for the strong performance delivered on this investment. We would also like to thank all of our investors for their continued support and trust.'
Shabshab added: 'Our philosophy is and continues to be sector and strategy agnostic under which we identify and source opportunities depending on market trends and timing. We have bought, sold, developed and renovated real estate assets across all major sectors (industrial, office, multifamily and retail). Our main focus is to create value to our investors, shareholders and stakeholders through prudent due diligence, timely acquisitions and world-class execution.'
Sadon Abdullah Al-Sabt, Vice President of International Real Estate at Markaz, reiterated the company's continued commitment towards its real estate investment program both in the US and in Europe. He stated: 'This exit is one of a series that have achieved more than the initial expected IRR. In 2019, Markaz successfully exited two development projects within our U.S. development program with returns exceeding original pro-forma expectations. Furthermore, we fully exited one of our distressed debt assets in Arizona and currently have only one remaining. In addition, we broke ground on four different development projects in 2019 including two industrial projects in Europe (Germany and Poland). The weighted average IRR generated by international real estate projects reached 19.5% in the current real estate cycle (since 2010).'
Al-Sabt added: 'Our current International real estate portfolio consists of 15 standalone investments worth over USD 450 million across various markets. The full economic implications of the COVID-19 are not yet clear and uncertainty still prevails due to the unprecedented nature of the event. However, our existing portfolio is well positioned to weather the downturn and strongly recover as the crisis subdues. We strongly believe in the long-term value proposition of our investment program, which is designed to capitalize on real estate opportunities in the United States and in Europe. The current crisis will no doubt bring to the market unique transactions with significant long term upside which Markaz is ready to capture.'
Markaz has been active in the US real estate market since 1977 with the launching of its first syndicated transaction. Since 1988, Markaz has been conducting real estate transactions in the US through Mar-Gulf, the US real estate arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Markaz. Over the past thirty years, Markaz and Mar-Gulf have been involved in the ownership and development of real estate properties in a variety of segments (Industrial, Retail, Multifamily and Office) across the U.S. with a total acquisition cost exceeding (USD 1.65) billion.

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 12:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aMERCK : Investigational Drug Vericiguat Significantly Reduced the Risk of the Composite Endpoint of Heart Failure Hospitalization or Cardiovascular Death, Compared to Placebo, When Given in Combination with Available Heart Failure Therapies
BU
09:54aASTRAZENECA : FARXIGA reduced the incidence of heart failure worsening or cardiovascular death in a sub-analysis from landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial
BU
09:31aEsperion Announces Three Data Presentations of the NEXLETOL™ (bempedoic acid) Tablet and the NEXLIZET™ (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet at the American College of Cardiology's 69th Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC)
GL
08:58aMARKAZ KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE KPSC : exits Parc Santa Fe industrial property
PU
08:38aAIRBUS : has deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to deliver additional face mask supplies to ...
PU
08:37aCoronavirus curfew delays Vietnamese rice inspection in Iraq
RE
08:31aBOLIDEN : Production shutdown in Tara due to restrictions
AQ
08:08aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Central District Of California Decision Reminds Us That Sixth Circuit's Decision In Doe v. Etihad Airways Continues To Have Potential Adverse Consequences
AQ
07:08aAIRBUS : realises new face mask supplies to support Europe's fight against COVID-19
PU
07:08aNATION MEDIA : NMG) Statement Condemning the Police Brutality on Kenyans and Journalists during the Ongoing Coronavirus Curfew on March 27, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : GOLDMAN SACHS : China Approves Goldman, Morgan
3KAREX BERHAD : KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
5AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Nancy Pelosi's Lobbying Ban in Stimulus Package Qu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group