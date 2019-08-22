22 Aug 2019

Legal & General has announced today that it is one of 34 global businesses working with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G7 Group of world leaders to join a new Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) initiative launched today by President Emmanuel Macron.

The participating businesses - which have a joint turnover of over $1 trillion and employ more than 3 million people around the world - have pledged their support at today's launch of B4IG in Paris. The commitment to inclusive growth is built around three key pillars: a pledge to tackle inequality, which includes advancing human rights, as well as building more inclusive workplaces and supply chains; a new business incubator to promote innovative projects that support inclusive growth; and the creation of an inclusive growth financing forum.

As the largest institutional investor in the UK with more than £1.1 trillion AUM, Legal & General will be joining forces with like-minded global businesses to back B4IG. From shareholder activism to direct investment strategies, Legal & General has been recognised as growing shareholder value through driving social progress.

Download and read the full press release via the link below