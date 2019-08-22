Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Legal & General : joins Business for Inclusive Growth, a unique partnership of G7 global leaders and global business

08/22/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

22 Aug 2019

Legal & General has announced today that it is one of 34 global businesses working with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G7 Group of world leaders to join a new Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) initiative launched today by President Emmanuel Macron.

The participating businesses - which have a joint turnover of over $1 trillion and employ more than 3 million people around the world - have pledged their support at today's launch of B4IG in Paris. The commitment to inclusive growth is built around three key pillars: a pledge to tackle inequality, which includes advancing human rights, as well as building more inclusive workplaces and supply chains; a new business incubator to promote innovative projects that support inclusive growth; and the creation of an inclusive growth financing forum.

As the largest institutional investor in the UK with more than £1.1 trillion AUM, Legal & General will be joining forces with like-minded global businesses to back B4IG. From shareholder activism to direct investment strategies, Legal & General has been recognised as growing shareholder value through driving social progress.

The joint G7 - OECD - Business collaboration to deliver Inclusive Growth is closely aligned with our own strategy of 'Inclusive Capitalism'. Delivering shareholder value and furthering social progress are not mutually exclusive. It is the opposite - companies which aspire to prosper in the long term have to be both socially and economically useful... Given our great track-record we're delighted to be working with like-minded global firms to support this.

Nigel Wilson, CEO, Legal & General

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
