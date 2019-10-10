MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Climbs 200 Points As Trump Plans To Meet China's Chief Trade Negotiator

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Sunny Oh

Conflicting reports on trade talks whipsaw markets

Stocks climbed in Thursday trading after President Donald Trump said he would meet China's chief trade negotiator at the White House on Friday, again raising hopes for progress at two days of talks in Washington D.C. in an effort to resolve the two year old trade war.

How are the benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227 points, or 0.9%, to 26,573. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9 %, or 26 points, to 2,946. The Nasdaq Composite picked up 72 points, or 0.9%, to 7,975.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose 181.97 points, or 0.7%, to end at 26,346.01. The S&P 500 index gained 26.34 points to finish at 2,919.40, up 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 79.96 points, or 1%, to close at 7,903.74.

What drove the stock market?

President Donald Trump tweeted that he would meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to advance a trade deal, bolstering hopes that the U.S. was looking to strike a resolution soon.

Liu He is meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington, with the hope that the parties can resolve, at least partially, tensions over trade that have stoked anxieties on Wall Street, though it is unclear if a substantive agreement can be achieved.

If Trump's meeting with Liu He takes place, it could assuage concerns among market participants who were whipsawed by conflicting overnight headlines on Thursday, including reports from the South China Morning Post suggesting that the China delegation would leave Washington on Thursday, a day earlier than had been planned. However, a White House spokesperson later told CNBC that there were no changes to plans (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/09/us-futures-drop-after-chinese-media-reports-that-us-and-china-have-made-no-progress-in-trade-talks.html) of the Beijing representatives.

Bloomberg News (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-10/u-s-weighing-currency-pact-with-china-as-part-of-partial-deal) reported that the White House may implement a previously agreed upon currency deal with China ahead of schedule, and suspend tariff hikes to 30% from 25% scheduled to take effect Oct. 15 on some $250 billion in China products. Those moves would be part of a first-phase agreement with China, the report said, with negotiations on critical issues such as intellectual-property rights and forced technology transfers coming at a later time.

Separately, the New York Times reported (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/09/us/politics/trump-huawei-trade.html) Wednesday night that President Donald Trump had approved issuing licenses to some U.S. companies to conduct business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies. The U.S. blacklisted Huawei earlier this year, and allowing sales of non-sensitive products could help defuse trade tensions.

"If Trump and Liu He do meet, it's clearly a positive to the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "At this point, the market would be satisfied with the continuation of talks as long as tariffs do not increase next week. But we've had dress rehearsals for this where the meetings don't take place."

"Last night's headlines was reminiscent of the chaos around the Chinese delegation canceling their visit to farms in the heartland. Like then, we had different explanations for that," said Krosby.

In economic data, U.S. consumer price inflation was little changed in September, giving the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates in late October. Weekly jobless claims fell in early October.

Investors also saw some commentary from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan who said he's open-minded on the outlook for further rate cuts. The central bank has already cut its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point this year.

Which stocks are moving?

PG&E's stock(PCG) plunged after a judge ruled to allow for a competitive bankruptcy plan , opening up the path for Elliott Management Group and other bondholders to push for their own chapter 11 plan. Their proposal would involve raising new money and using most of PG&E's equity to pay off the utility firm's debts.

Delta Air Lines shares fell after profit forecasts for the fourth quarter were less upbeat than expected. Still, the airline's third-quarter results beat earnings expectations.

Shares for Ra Pharmaceuticals surged after Belgian biopharma company UCB agreed to acquire the Mass-based biopharma company for $2.5 billion.

Kroger tumbled after a Jefferies analyst called the grocer's tech investment into Ocado a "misstep," downgrading the company to hold from buy .

How are other assets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 6.3 basis points to 1.648%, from 1.585% late Wednesday.

Gold futures fell after posting small gains on Wednesday. Gold for December delivery was down 1% at $1,497.70 an ounce after rising 0.6% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 62 cents, or 1.2%, at $53.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In Asia overnight Thursday, trade was mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.1% to 25,707.93, the China CSI 300 rose 0.8% to reach 3,874.64, and Japan's Nikkei 225gained 0.5% to 21,551.98. The Stoxx Europe 600, meanwhile, climbed 0.7% to 382.89.