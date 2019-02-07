Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls 150 Points Amid Unease Over Global Growth
0
02/07/2019 | 10:01am EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LTD
-1.09%
10.87
12.87%
CARDINAL HEALTH
5.51%
53.95
13.88%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
13.27%
596.833
21.83%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC
-0.27%
127.59
13.52%
FISERV
-0.92%
83.86
15.81%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
0.86%
76.2
13.11%
S&P 500
-0.79%
2713.55
9.21%
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC
-9.22%
52.1
36.07%
SUNTRUST BANKS
8.92%
64.02
16.46%
T-MOBILE US
0.64%
67.43
5.24%
TWITTER
-9.05%
30.945
18.86%
Latest news "Markets"
10:19a
TSX falls on lower oil prices, concerns on global growth
RE
10:15a
TRACKINSIGHT
: Significant flows for Real Estate All Caps Stocks
TI
10:04a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears
DJ
10:03a
SYDNEY STOCK EXCHANGE
: Chinese Addiction
10:01a
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Dow Falls 150 Points Amid Unease Over Global Growth
DJ
09:32a
EUROPE MARKETS
: European Stocks Lower, Battered By Data, Downbeat Earnings
DJ
08:35a
LONDON MARKETS
: London Markets Slip Into The Red As Bank Of England Warns Of Brexit Hit To Growth
DJ
08:15a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:45a
U.S. Stock Future Point to Opening Fall on Weak Data in Europe
DJ
06:19a
Global Stocks Stumble on Weak Data in Europe
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
: CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
: SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
3
OUTOKUMPU
: OUTOKUMPU : Financial Statements Release 2018 – Outokumpu's progress in 2018 overshadowed by..
4
FACEBOOK
: FACEBOOK : Twitter shares sink after weaker-than-expected revenue forecast
5
BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
More news
HOT NEWS
NUTRIEN LTD
-1.78%
Nutrien : 2019 profit forecast misses estimates
BCE INC.
-0.14%
BCE : 4Q Profit Falls Despite Rising Sales
MEG ENERGY CORP
-1.32%
MEG Energy : Partial oil upgrading the latest fix for Canada's pipeline problem
CRANSWICK PLC
-12.28%
Cranswick : shares plunge after warning of lower 2019 margin
PETROFAC LIMITED
-27.73%
Petrofac : Ex-Petrofac executive pleads guilty to bribery, shares drop
PUBLICIS GROUPE
-14.29%
Publicis Groupe : Shares Falls on 4Q Miss, Drags WPP
More news
