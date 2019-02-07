Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls 200 Points On Worries Over Global Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 11:25am EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LTD -1.78% 10.77 Delayed Quote.12.87%
CARDINAL HEALTH 7.16% 54.25 Delayed Quote.13.88%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 14.21% 600.04 Delayed Quote.21.83%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC -0.63% 126.82 Delayed Quote.13.52%
FISERV -1.09% 83.67 Delayed Quote.15.81%
HANESBRANDS 16.60% 18.215 Delayed Quote.24.26%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 1.02% 76.29 Delayed Quote.13.11%
S&P 500 -1.29% 2695.7 Delayed Quote.9.21%
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC -14.37% 49.475 Delayed Quote.36.07%
SUNTRUST BANKS 8.27% 63.65 Delayed Quote.16.46%
T-MOBILE US 1.40% 67.73 Delayed Quote.5.24%
TWITTER -10.06% 30.705 Delayed Quote.18.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears
DJ
11:25aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls 200 Points On Worries Over Global Growth
DJ
10:36aTSX falls on lower oil prices, concerns on global growth
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Positive performance from Chinese Large Cap Stocks
TI
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Significant flows for Real Estate All Caps Stocks
TI
10:04aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears
DJ
10:03aSYDNEY STOCK EXCHANGE : Chinese Addiction
09:32aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Lower, Battered By Data, Downbeat Earnings
DJ
08:35aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Slip Into The Red As Bank Of England Warns Of Brexit Hit To Growth
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares sink after weaker-than-expected revenue forecast
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.