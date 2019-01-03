MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls 300 Points After Apple Cuts Sales Forecast, Citing China Slowdown

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls 300 Points After Apple Cuts Sales Forecast, Citing China Slowdown
0
01/03/2019 | 04:09pm CET
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
APPLE
-9.02%
144.13
0.11%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
-14.15%
44.53
0.00%
CELGENE CORPORATION
27.05%
84.25
0.00%
S&P 500
-1.65%
2465.66
0.00%
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:11p
TSX falls as Apple's sales warning weighs on tech
RE
04:09p
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Dow Falls 300 Points After Apple Cuts Sales Forecast, Citing China Slowdown
DJ
02:15p
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
11:51a
LONDON MARKETS
: Apple Downgrade Ripples Through The FTSE 100; Burberry And Mining Stocks Drop
DJ
11:18a
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE lower on Apple-induced growth worries; Next shines
RE
11:13a
EUROPE
: Apple warning shakes European shares as iPhone suppliers, luxury stocks tumble
RE
11:11a
EUROPE
: Apple warning shakes European shares as iPhone suppliers, luxury stocks tumble
RE
11:05a
EUROPE MARKETS
: European Markets Shocked By Apple Downgrade
DJ
08:20a
South Africa's rand, stocks tumble as China data disappoint
RE
06:23a
SOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS
: Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore slides
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
: Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
: Bristol-Myers bulks up cancer portfolio with $74 billion Celgene deal
3
NORDSTROM
: NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4
APPLE
: For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
: POTENTIALS OF EGYPTIAN MARKET BIG ENOUGH TO ALLURE JAPANESE FIRMS: Mr Misumi
More news
HOT NEWS
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPAN.
+2.33%
Bausch Health : + Lomb Gets Canadian Approval for Glaucoma Treatment
CELGENE CORPORATION
+27.05%
Celgene : Holders Could Get Another $9/Share From CVR
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB.
-14.15%
Bristol Myers Squibb : to Acquire Celgene for About $74 Billion
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIE.
-12.18%
Mellanox Technologies : Names Doug Ahrens CFO
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.
-6.54%
Apple shares slide after iPhone maker issues rare revenue warning
APPLE
-9.02%
Apple : Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--4th Update
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave