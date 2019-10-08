MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls 300 Points On Waning Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Talks

By Chris Matthews, MarketWatch , Clive McKeef

Washington puts 28 Chinese entities on a blacklist; U.S. PPI falls

U.S. stocks were sharply lower Tuesday on falling expectations that U.S.-China trade talks, set to begin Thursday, will result in a meaningful resolution to a two-year-old trade dispute that has dampened investor and business sentiment.

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300 points, or 1.1%, to 26,188, while the S&P 500 index gave up 37 points, or 1.2%, to 2,902. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 101 points, or 1.3%, to finish at 7,855.

On Monday, the Dow fell 95.70 points, or 0.4%, to close at 26,478.02, while the S&P 500 index gave up 13.22 points, or 0.5%, to end at 2,938.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 26.18 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 7,956.29.

What's driving the stock market?

Wall Street's focus on trade relationships between the U.S. and China have been heightened this week with talks due to resume Oct. 10-11. U.S. import tariffs are set to be implemented on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods at a rate of 30% from Oct. 15.

Late Monday, the U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese companies (https://www.wsj.com/articles/trade-hopes-lift-asian-shares-but-european-stocks-slip-11570522191) because of their alleged role in human-rights violations against the Uighur Muslim minority ahead of the high-level discussions to be led by China Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday.

Bloomberg also reported (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-08/white-house-zeroes-in-on-limit-to-chinese-stocks-in-pension-fund?cmpid=BBD100819_TRADE&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=191008&utm_campaign=trade) the Trump administration is moving ahead with discussions around possible restrictions on capital flows into China, with a particular focus on investments made by U.S. government pension funds.

Meanwhile, the Chinese appear to want to lower expectations for a breakthrough this week, as the South China Morning Post reported (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3032016/china-tones-down-expectations-ahead-us-trade-war-talks-vice) that He will not represent his government as a "special envoy" during this weeks and that the delegation will cut its stay short. The Chinese will leave the United States on Oct. 11 rather than Oct. 12, according to the report.

"It was an ugly day for those seeking peaceful resolutions to . . . the US-China trade war," wrote Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, wrote in a note, adding that the move to expand the blacklist "is another cranking up of tensions between the two superpowers when all investors want to hear are sweet nothings and conciliatory promises."

In U.S. economic data, the wholesale cost of U.S. goods and services fell in September, and the increase in wholesale inflation over the past 12 months slid to 1.4% from 1.8%, the lowest level in almost three years. The low rate of inflation has given the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates to try to guard the U.S. economy from damage related to the ongoing trade war with China.

"The manufacturing sector is cooling and the deflation seen in producer goods and reduced margins received by wholesalers and retailers is helping to build the case for the Fed to take out some more insurance to guard against a broader downturn in the economy," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG. "The trade war is hurting margins and pricing power for manufacturers making it hard to see how America is winning this trade war with the world."

Ahead of the upcoming IMF and World Bank annual meetings, World Bank President David Malpass said global outlook is deteriorating amid Brexit uncertainty, European weakness (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-07/world-bank-joins-warning-about-dimming-global-growth-prospects?srnd=premium-asia)

Stocks to watch

Domino's Pizza recovered from early losses after the company slashed its outlook for the next three years but rallied after CEO Ritch Allison explained the move in a call with analysts and CFO Jeff Lawrence announced a $1 billion buyback program .

Boeingwas sued by the union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines . The pilots claim Boeing rushed the now-grounded 737 Max jet to market and misrepresented the aircraft as safe. Boeing said the suit is without merit.

Oracleis planning to hire 2,000 new workers as part of a plan to expand cloud computing services to more companies in the competition with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

U.S.-traded shares of Alibaba Group Holding, JD, Baidu (K3SD.SG) were off as Chinese companies' stocks listed in the U.S. fell to multiweek lows following reports that the White House is considering limits on Chinese stock holdings in government pension funds.

Financial stocks were the worst performing S&P 500 sector Tuesday, with Citigroup Inc., Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & all under pressure as U.S. Treasury yields fell.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped 2.7 basis points to 1.521% early Tuesday.

Gold for December delivery picked up $4.40 to trade at $1,508.80 an ounce on Comex after settling at $1,504.40 on Monday .

Oil futures gave up early gains and turned lower Tuesday as traders kept tabs on developments ahead of U.S.-China trade talks, which could shape expectations around demand for crude. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 49 cents to $52.24 a barrel.

In Asian trade overnight Tuesday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.3% to 25,893.40, the China CSI 300 gained 0.6%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1%. The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.8%.

Related:European stocks drift lower on China worries and LSE stumbles

-- Mark DeCambre contributed to this report