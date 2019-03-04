MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls More Than 300 Points As Stock-market Losses Gain Steam In Midday Action

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Dollar gains some traction despite Trump's calls for weaker buck

U.S. stocks on Monday traded near their lows of the session, amid concerns that the current two-month rally from December lows have made equities too vulnerable. Those concerns appeared to overshadow reports that a U.S.-China trade pact was near.

How did benchmarks fare?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 319 points, or 1.2%, to 25,708, while the S&P 500 index shed 27 points, or 1%, to 2,776. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 73 points, o 1%, to 7,521.

At their peaks Monday morning, the Dow Jones had risen 130 points, the S&P was up 13 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index had climbed 48 points.

What's driving the market?

Citing sources, a report in The Wall Street Journal said Washington and Beijing could reach a trade deal as soon as this month. Reports said the pact would end most U.S. tariffs levied against China in exchange for the latter following up on its own promises to allow in more U.S. exports, among other measures.

While the deal has yet to be completed and hurdles remain on both sides, a formal agreement could be reached at a summit -- likely around March 27 -- between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, those sources said. Trade optimism has played a key role in driving gains for stocks this year.

China's economy will also be in focus this week with the National People's Congress due to kick off and officials expected to announce growth targets.

On Monday, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending fell by 0.6% in December , versus a 0.3% increase expected by economists polled by MarketWatch.

Over the weekend, Trump took a fresh swipe (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/02/trump-talks-rate-hikes-and-china-trade-at-cpac-2019.html) at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and a strong dollar in a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md.

"We have a gentleman that likes a very strong dollar at the Fed. I want a strong dollar, but I want a dollar that is great for our country not a dollar that is so strong that it is prohibitive for us to be dealing with other nations," said Trump, according to reports. He also lashed out at the media, Democrats, environmentalists and special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

What are strategists saying?

"I think the market was and is significantly overbought,: Larry Benedict, CEO of the Opportunistic Trader told MarketWatch. "The market opened higher off of the China news, but traders are realizing that China hasn't commented on it," causing concern in some quarters that a trade deal isn't as imminent as Monday-morning reports suggested.

"Markets have firmed on new that the U.S.-China deal is really close, John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, said. "There are also signs of macroeconomic improvement in China recently," he added, noting that manufacturing data has improved, while there are signs that the government is beginning to simulate the economy by encouraging banks to lend to the private sector.

Nevertheless, he warned that "the market is not cheap," and that the recovery in valuations of U.S. stocks over the past two months has made high stock prices "a headwind" going forward.

"This morning's news reinforces the view that from a short-term macroeconomic perspective, the U.S.-China trade deal (or not) is the only game in town," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note to clients.

"It is, however, a busy week globally on the data front. We have a plethora of central bank rate decisions, starting with the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday, Bank of Canada on Wednesday and the European Central Bank on Thursday," said Halley.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of AT&T(T) were in focus Monday, after the telecommunications giant announced its plans to consolidate its affiliates and ad sales groups under a single structure. The Wall Street Journal reported that the effort will lead to significant layoffs ().

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co.(KHC) were up 1.3% early Monday morning, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to equal weight from underweight. The stock is down 22.8% year-to-date after the firm wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion in February.

Bed Bath and Beyond(BBBY) stock is in focus Monday, after Barclay's downgraded the stock from underweight to equal weight. Shares are down 6.2%.

Shares of Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) fell 11% Friday, after the children's apparel provider reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales, and provided a full-year outlook, that were all well below expectations

How did the benchmarks perform last week?

On Friday , the S&P 500 index rose 0.7% to 2,803.69, closing above the 2,800 level for the first time since Nov. 8. The Dow industrials closed up 110.32 points, or 0.4%, to 26,026.32, while Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8% to 7,595.35.

Last week, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.9%. The Dow, meanwhile, shed about 0.1% to snap its nine-week winning streak, the longest since May 1995.

How were other markets trading?

Stocks in Asia surged on trade hopes, with China's Shanghai Composite Index surging 1.1% to 3,027.58, its highest level in nine months .

European equities were also trading higher; the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.2%.

Gold prices took a hit as the dollar strengthened. The price of oil was rising 0.5%.