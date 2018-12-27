MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls More Than 550 Points As Stock Market Relinquishes Chunk Of Historic Surge

By William Watts and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Dollar stumbles, oil prices softer

Volatility continued to reign Thursday, with U.S. stocks giving back a chunk of the previous day's massive rally, which in turn was a snapback from the worst Christmas Eve performance in history.

How are benchmarks performing?

Stocks extended losses in afternoon trade to notch new session lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 591 points, or 2.6% at 22,286, while the S&P 500 declined 66 points, or 2.7%, to 2,402. The Nasdaq Composite was off 204 points, or 3.1%, at 6,351.

On Wednesday , the Dow ended with a gain of 1,086.25 points, or 5%, at 22,878.45. The S&P 500 soared 5% to end at 2,467.70. The Nasdaq rose 5.8% to 6,554.36.

The Dow's Wednesday rebound marked its largest-ever one-day point rise. On the more relevant percentage basis, all three major indexes logged the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009, and it was the best ever day-after-Christmas performance for the equity gauges. It comes on the heels of a brutal selloff in a shortened Christmas Eve session Monday , which featured the lowest closes for all three indexes since 2017.

Opinion:What will stop a bear market for stocks in 2019

What's driving the market?

Volatility looked set to stick with the market, which tends to see quieter-than-normal volumes due to the Christmas holidays. Stocks will see another break in trade next week when markets close for New Year's Day.

And while investors got an assurance over Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job on Wednesday, there remains no resolution to other big issues, such a continuing government shutdown as Washington tussles over funding for Trump's proposed border wall .

There was upbeat news for global trade, with the U.S. expected to send a delegation to hold talks with Chinese officials during the week of Jan. 7, according to Bloomberg News . It would mark the first meeting since the G-20 summit in Argentina earlier this month, which yielded a 90-day tariff truce.

However, trade optimism might be tempered by a report from Reuters that the Trump administration is moving closer to issuing an executive order in the new year that would ban U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE.

What are investors saying?

The lack of follow-through behind Wednesday's bounce underscored doubts around notions equities have put in a bottom.

Heightened stock-market volatility has complicated end-of-year tax-loss selling efforts, ensuring that such harvesting is likely to continue through year-end, putting another cap on the market, said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt, in a phone interview. Tax-loss selling typically begins around November and is often wrapped up by mid-December.

"While yesterday's price action is definitely a positive sign, it's still too early to conclude whether the market correction is over or more downside is yet to come," said Hussein Sayed, market strategist at FXTM, in a note.

"Such rallies are not uncommon in troubled times, and we have experienced many of them in past bear markets. To call for a bottom, we need at least a couple of days of strength, not just in price, but also in trading volume, breadth of the market, and fundamentally supported environment," he said.

How are other markets trading?

West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell nearly 3% to $44.86 a barrel, after snapping back by 8% on Wednesday .

European stock markets reopened Thursday with losses after an extended Christmas break.

In Asia , the Nikkei 225 index soared 3.9%, though China's Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.6%.

The ICE Dollar Index slipped 0.6%, while gold was firmer.

What's on the economic calendar?

The partial government shutdown means investors won't see a full economic calendar. Weekly jobless claims data were released, but November data on new home sales were delayed to another day.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by 1,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a reading of 217,000.

The Conference Board said its consumer-confidence index dropped to 128.1 this month from a revised 136.4 in November. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 133.3 reading.