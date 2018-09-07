MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls To Session Low As Trump Says He Has Fresh China Tariffs At The Ready

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

S&P 500, Nasdaq attempt to halt multisession skid

A modest rebound in stocks midday Friday came to a sudden halt after President Donald Trump said the U.S. had tariffs ready to go on another $267 billion in Chinese goods, on top of tariffs on $200 billion in goods the administration is now preparing.

The comments made on Air Force One on Friday overshadowed already tenuous optimism in the stock market from a mostly healthy August jobs report. Uncertainty on the ramifications from escalating trade clashes and concerns about a downdraft in emerging economies have undercut investor sentiment all week.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 150 points, or 0.6%, lower at 25,844, trading near the lows of the session. The S&P 500 index fell by nearly 10 points, or 0.3%, at 2,868, in bumpy action, while the Nasdaq Composite Index erased a 0.5% climb to trade nearly flat at 7,907.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have declined in the past three sessions. On Thursday, stocks fell for a third straight session , pressured by ongoing weakness in technology stocks.

For the week, the Dow is on pace to end 0.4% lower, the S&P 500 is on track to slide by 1%, while the Nasdaq is set for a 2.3% fall, according to FactSet data.

What's driving markets?

Trump's comments about China tariffs come as investors have been focused on the most recent developments surrounding international tariffs after it was reported that the prospect of resolving the U.S. trade battle with China was fading as the White House draws closer to a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Earlier in the session, the market digested jobs report that showed that 201,000 jobs were added in the month of August, slightly better than what had been expected by analysts . The unemployment rate held steady at 3.9%. Separately, the jobs reports for both June and July were reduced.

The technology sector, meanwhile, remains a focus following several days of protracted weakness. The sector has dropped 2.6% so far this week. Among the major decliners, Microsoft has shed 3.2% thus far this week, while Google-parent Alphabet has dropped 3.9%. Facebook has been among the biggest decliners, off 7.5%.

Also

What are market experts saying?

"I think investors were hopeful that we clearly made progress with Mexico [on trade] and Canada seemed to be within a line of sight...and I think investors were saying 'Maybe we won't get the fireworks with China and clearly there is disappointment, right now," said Diane Jaffee, senior portfolio manager at TCW.

"With today's jobs numbers, we're back to our regularly scheduled program. July's disappointment may have been an outlier as our economy is humming along at full speed," wrote Mike Loewengart, vice president, investment strategy at E-Trade Financial Corp.

"Strong jobs numbers plus continued strength from economic fundamentals, and a market coming off a winning streak all portend for a positive end to Q3," he said.

"The interpretation of that [jobs report] is that inflation is potentially building up in the economy, driven by the wage growth," said Ernesto Ramos, head of equities for BMO Global Asset Management.

"It's the strength of the wage-growth number that's driving us down today. I think this bakes in the idea of four rate hikes this year, which is not good for the market. Overall this gives a higher probability of more rate hikes over the coming year," he told MarketWatch.

"The tech weakness and trade do concern me to a degree. You don't have a good market if tech isn't a leader, and there's no doubt that tariffs and weakness in China could become a bigger concern if the issue starts to spill out over into the U.S. more," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services.

What stocks are in focus?

Alibaba Group Holding shares rose 1.3% after the company announced a stock-buyback program .

Hedge-fund manager Daniel Loeb said Friday that he is planning to seek to replace the entire board at Campbell Soup coming annual shareholder meeting. The company's shares were up 0.1%, in up-and-down trade.

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye started research coverage of Caterpillar with a neutral rating, saying an upbeat outlook on management's ability to mitigate earnings volatility is offset by valuation that is a bit rich. Shares of the industrials-equipment giant were down 1%.

The Michaels Cos. Inc. (MIK) approved a stock-buyback program of $500 million . Shares were up 4.9%.

Tesla were down 7.1%, but cutting steeper losses for the company amid a series of unsettling developments. The electric-car maker's Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned on Sept. 4, roughly a month after joined Tesla, according to a regulatory filing published Friday. Separately, Chief Executive Elon Musk appeared to smoke marijuana during an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Shares of Roku rose 2.3%, putting the media-streaming company on track to close at a record. The stock hit a fresh all-time high of $65.94 in Friday trade.