MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Down More Than 300 Points After Wall Street's Historic Rebound

12/27/2018 | 02:53pm CET

By Barbara Kollmeyer and William Watts, MarketWatch

Dollar stumbles, oil prices softer

U.S. stock futures fell sharply Thursday, signaling bulls would struggle to build on a massive rally for Wall Street that, in turn, had followed a battering for equities on Christmas Eve.

How are benchmarks performing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 324 points, or 1.4%, to 22,574, while S&P 500 futures fell 33.90 points, or 1.4%, to 2,437. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 89 points, or 1.4%, to 6,196.50.

On Wednesday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a gain of 1,086.25 points, or 5%, at 22,878.45. The S&P 500 soared 5% to end at 2,467.70. The Nasdaq Composite rose 5.8% to 6,554.36.

On a percentage basis, all three major indexes logged the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009, and it was the best ever day-after-Christmas performance for the gauges. It comes on the heels of a brutal selloff in a shortened Christmas Eve session Monday , which featured the lowest closes for all three indexes since 2017.

All three major indexes are down more than 10% for the month to date and the Nasdaq remains in bear-market territory.

Opinion:What will stop a bear market for stocks in 2019

What's driving the market?

Volatility looked set to stick with the market, which tends to see quieter-than-normal volumes due to the Christmas holidays. Stocks will see another break in trade next week when markets close for New Year's Day.

There are some concerns that Wednesday's big move was overdone, which could be reflected in yen strength against the dollar -- the Japanese currency is often viewed as a haven for investors in times of economic and market uncertainty. And after jumping from 17-month lows, oil was softer on Thursday, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.787%.

And while investors got assurance over Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job, there remains no resolution to other big issues, such a continuing government shutdown as Washington tussles over funding for Trump's proposed border wall .

There was upbeat news for global trade, with the U.S. expected to send a delegation to hold talks with Chinese officials during the week of Jan. 7, according to Bloomberg News . It will mark the first time American and Chinese delegates meet since the G-20 summit in Argentina earlier this month, which yielded a 90-day tariff truce.

However, trade optimism might be tempered by a report from Reuters that the Trump administration is moving closer to issuing an executive order in the new year that would ban U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE.

What are investors saying?

"There was a good buzz to buy the dip given the U.S. underlying data suggested the latest rout was far too extreme and unwarranted. And indeed, for long-term investors who are more apt to weather the volatile times, which aren't about to leave the picture any time soon, post-Xmas equity market bargains were there for the taking," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at Oanda, in a note.

But analysts cautioned that volatility is likely to remain pronounced, while skeptics questioned whether the market's Wednesday bounce could be sustained.

How are other markets trading?

West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell 1% to $45.72 a barrel, after snapping back by 8% on Wednesday .

European stock markets reopened Thursday with losses after an extended Christmas break.

In Asia , the Nikkei 225 index soared 3.9%, though China's Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.6%.

The ICE Dollar Index slipped 0.3%, while gold was firmer.

What's on the economic calendar?

The partial government shutdown means investors won't see a full economic calendar on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims data was still released, but November data on new home sales will be delayed to another day. Consumer confidence data for December will also be on tap at 10 a.m. Eastern.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by 1,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a reading of 217,000.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.26% 2498.29 End-of-day quote.-24.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
HUAWEI CULTURE CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NIKKEI 225 3.88% 20077.62 Real-time Quote.-15.85%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.40% 97.05 End-of-day quote.5.65%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
