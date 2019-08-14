MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Down Over 300 Points On Global Growth Concerns, Yield-curve Inversion

By Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Chinese industrial production, retail sales data weigh on markets

Stock-index futures pointed to a lower start for Wall Street Wednesday, following a series of worrying data on global growth and after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell below that of the 2-year note, marking an inversion of the main measure of the yield curve and flashing a recession warning signal.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313 points, or 1.2%, to 26,001, while those for the S&P 500 shed 32.25 points, or 1.1%, to 2,899.75. Nasdaq-100 futures , meanwhile, lost 97.75 points, or 1.3%, to 7,650.25.

Weakness in the futures markets threatens to reverse lofty gains notched on Tuesday, after investors cheered news that the Trump administration would delay the imposition of some new tariffs on Chinese goods, from Sept. 1 to Dec. 15.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.54 points, or 1.4%, to end at 26,279.91, for the biggest one-day gain in two months. The S&P 500 index added 42.57 points, or 1.5%, to close at 2,926.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 152.95 points, or 2%, to 8,016.36.

What's driving the market?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell below that of the 2-year U.S. Treasury note for the first time in more than a decade early Wednesday as investors digested weak economic data out of China and Germany.

Stock index-futures extended their losses after the spread between the 10-year and 2-year notes briefly turned negative shortly after 6 a.m. Eastern Time, a phenomenon referred to as a yield-curve inversion, because yields on longer-term debt are typically higher than those for short-term bonds. This follows the inversion of the spread between the 10-year note and the 3-month, which has been negative since March .

An inverted yield curve is widely seen as a recession indicator, as it signals that investors believe the economy will slow significantly or contract in the near future.

The action in the bond market appeared to be precipitated by data showing that the Chinese economy was much weaker in July than expected. Industrial production growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to 4.8% year-over-year, its lowest level since 2002, while retail sales growth came in at 7.6%, down from 9.8% the month prior and well below the 8.6% consensus, according to FactSet.

Data out of Germany showed its economy contracting by 0.1% in the second quarter of 2019, the first time since the third quarter of 2018, with weakness in the global manufacturing sector and uncertainty over Britain's planned exit from the European Union pointed to as reasons for the slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

In company news, WeWork parent We Co. publicly filed for an initial public offering of common stock, but hasn't provided details on the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing. The company had confidentially filed for an IPO in April, when it was valued at about $47 billion, The Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/wework-files-for-initial-public-offering-11556566087) (https://www.wsj.com/articles/wework-files-for-initial-public-offering-11556566087) reported at the time.