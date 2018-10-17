Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Fall More Than 100 Points After Biggest 1-day Gain Since March, With Fed Minutes Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:29pm CEST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Fed minutes are slated to be released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

U.S. stocks early Wednesday looked poised to give back some of the bounce that a day earlier sent major indexes to their biggest gain since March, as investors continue to digest global political developments and react to a spate of corporate earnings.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, at which they raised interest rates, were expected later Wednesday.

How are benchmarks performing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105 points, or 0.4%, to 25,677, while S&P 500 index futures traded 10.55 points lower at 2,807.75, a decline of 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 35 points, or 0.5%, to 7,318.

On Tuesday, the Dow jumped 547.87 points, or 2.2%, to 25,798.42. The S&P 500 gained 59.13 points, or 2.2%, to 2,809.92 with tech and health care among the strongest performers in a session where all 11 sectors finished higher. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 214.75 points, or 2.9%, to 7,645.49. It was the biggest single-day advance for all three indexes since March 26.

What's driving the market?

Thus far stock gains have been supported by stronger-than-expected corporate results and healthy economic data. However, concerns about rapidly rising interest rates may return to the fore with the rate-setting Federal Reserve scheduled to release an account of minutes from its Sept. 25-26 gathering, which delivered a third rate increase in 2018 as expected.

Minutes aren't ordinarily a source of volatility, however, the outsize focus on Treasury rates -- notably a rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to a seven-year high last week -- that can raise corporate and individual borrowing costs may make a more detailed account of last month's policy convention slightly more intriguing.

Fed minutes are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Meanwhile, the market continues to closely watch negotiations between the European Union and Britain as it attempts to exit from the trade bloc with a trade agreement in hand. The potential for a clash between Italy and the European Union over Rome's budget plans is also in the spotlight.

Which data were in focus?

Data on housing starts and building permits for September are due at 8:30 a.m.

What were analysts saying?

"Wall Street surged on Tuesday, reclaiming some lost ground as solid earnings results from major firms amplified speculation for another quarter of spectacular corporate profits. Robust U.S. data showing that job openings hit another record high in August likely aided the moves," wrote Andreas Georgiou, investment analyst at XM, in a Wednesday research note.

Which stocks were in focus?

Shares of Netflix were surging in premarket action a day after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results late-Tuesday. The stock has risen more than 10% before the bell.

Investors soured on shares of International Business Machines, after the company announced a revenue miss following the close on Tuesday. Shares are down 5% in premarket trading.

Shares of United Continental Holdings are up 5.6% in premarket action, after executives raised their forecasts for 2018 profits, even as it missed analysts' third quarter eps estimates.

How did other markets trade?

Asian stocks ended higher, with Japan's Nikkei jumping 1.3%, extending Tuesday's rally in the U.S., while European indexes were trading slightly lower as Italian and British political uncertainty buffeted stock benchmarks.

Crude-oil prices fell, while gold prices were virtually unchanged as the U.S. dollar index edged slightly higher early Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.17% 25798.42 Delayed Quote.2.15%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 2.83% 145.12 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
NASDAQ 100 2.94% 7276.4263 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.89% 7645.4895 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NETFLIX 3.98% 346.4 Delayed Quote.73.54%
NIKKEI 225 1.29% 22841.12 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
S&P 500 2.15% 2809.92 Real-time Quote.3.50%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 2.68% 83.52 Delayed Quote.20.68%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 95.05 End-of-day quote.3.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:36pWorld stock recovery loses steam as European auto sector takes beating
RE
02:32pWorld stock recovery loses steam as European auto sector takes beating
RE
02:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Fall More Than 100 Points After Biggest 1-day Gain Since March, With Fed Minutes Ahead
DJ
02:24pOil prices fall ahead of U.S. crude stocks data
RE
02:23pOil prices fall ahead of U.S. crude stocks data
RE
02:21pOil prices fall ahead of U.S. crude stocks data
RE
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
02:00pGlobal Stock Rally Peters Out
DJ
12:52pStocks to Watch: Netflix, IBM, United Continental, Lam Research
DJ
12:48pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Jump Following Wall Street's Big Gains
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs
5FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.